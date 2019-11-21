Jigsaw Academy's full-time Data Science Program ranked number 2 in India

Jigsaw Academy logo
ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:04 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jigsaw Academy's full-time 'Postgraduate Diploma in Data Science' program has been ranked number 2 among the 'Top 10 Full-Time Data Science Courses in India - 2019' by Analytics India Magazine (AIM) with an overall rating of 4.77 on 5.
AIM's annual ranking on data science & analytics training institutes aims at highlighting the best analytics training providers in India. The ranking is finalized after an in-depth analysis and a comprehensive process of vetting through various training institutes in the country.
"This course covers a deep foundation of subjects like programming for data science in Python, statistics, database management system, data analysis, data visualization, etc. It provides in-depth knowledge on subjects like data scraping, machine learning, big data analytics and more," mentioned Analytics India Magazine while making the announcement.
The 11-month program offered in association with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), is delivered by experts in emerging technologies from premier institutes and universities and guarantees placement on successful completion of the course.
The courses were evaluated on the basis of comprehensiveness, learning resources (Books, videos & downloadable resources, LMS & online webinars, industry guest lectures, events, hands-on coding and projects), frequency of updating the course, assessing students at the end of the course, capstone project/internship, percentage of faculty with industry experience, placement assistance, number of seminars, guest lectures, workshops and hackathon that is arranged for students with the support of industry experts.
The academy has multiple offerings in the field of data science and analytics, along with programs that help learners excel in cloud computing, cyber security and other futuristic and new-age technologies.
