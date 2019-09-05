Jio announces launch of JioFiber; customers to get high broadband speed, integrated experience

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani. File photo
Mumbai [Maharashtra], September 5 (ANI): In a much-awaited announcement, Jio on Thursday launched JioFiber - its Fibre-to-Home service - across 1,600 cities in India which would provide people with an integrated experience of broadband, on-demand entertainment, voice and video calling, conferencing, gaming and home solutions.
JioFiber will start from a speed of 100 Mbps and go all the way up to 1 Gbps. The monthly plan rentals start at Rs 699 and go up to Rs 8,499.
A Jio release said that the average fixed-line broadband speed in India at present is 25 Mbps while it is around 90 Mbps in the US.
"JioFiber, India's first 100 per cent all-fibre broadband service, will start from 100 Mbps and go all the way up to 1 Gbps. This will propel India to top 5 broadband nations globally. With JioFiber, Jio continues to deliver on its promise of connecting the unconnected while bringing about transformational changes to Indian homes, that it started with its mobility service three years ago, on September 5, 2016," the release said.
It said that Jio has priced the plans at less than one-tenth the global rates "to make it accessible for all, to suit every budget and every need".
The speed in the lowest tariff plan starts with 100Mbps and customers can get speeds up to 1 Gbps depending on the plans they choose. Most tariff plans come with access to all the services.
There will also be long-term plans - 3, 6 and 12 months - which will provide substantially higher value. Every JioFiber will get a set-top box even with a monthly plan.
The JioFiber service includes ultra-high-speed broadband (up to 1 Gbps), free domestic voice calling, conferencing and international calling, TV video calling and conferencing, entertainment OTT apps, gaming, home networking, device security, VR (virtual reality) experience and a premium content platform.
The release said that Jio will provide attractive EMI schemes trough bank tie-ups so that customers get the benefits of annual plans by paying monthly EMIs.
With JioForever annual plan, users can get Jio home gateway, Jio 4K set-top box, television set (in gold plan and above), subscription to favourite OTT apps besides unlimited voice and data. JioFiber users can choose a welcome offer from various price points available.
Speaking at the launch of JioFiber, Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, said, "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and all of JioFiber has been designed with the sole purpose of giving you a delightful experience. The launch of JioFiber, with its revolutionary services, is just the beginning of a new and exciting journey. As always, we will continue working hard to bring more such amazing services to your home and take Jio Fiber to the next level.
"I want to specially thank our five lakh JioFiber preview users who have contributed significantly in perfecting our product and service experience. I welcome them to experience the next level of JioFiber", he said.
JioFiber can be accessed by visiting www.jio.com or downloading MyJio app and registering for services. If the fibre-to-home service is available in the area, the company representative will get in touch, the release said.
It said that Jio will get in touch with its existing JioFiber users for upgrading their services. Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited ("Jio"), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited ("RIL"). (ANI)

