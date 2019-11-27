Jio becomes largest revenue generating telecom company in Gujarat

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 19:27 IST

850 crore home loans pre-sanctioned at 29th CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Nov 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 29th CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo was a witness to people from all over the city and state wherein they came to view the thousands of homes on offer by 120 plus developers.