Jio becomes largest revenue generating telecom company in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Reliance Jio's revenue from Gujarat circle totalled Rs 685.54 crore for the quarter ended September, making it the largest revenue generating telecom company within three years of starting operations.
Vodafone Idea had the largest customer market share in Gujarat but witnessed a fall of 2.7 per cent in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) from Rs 643.53 crore in the June quarter to Rs 626.12 crore in the September quarter.
Similarly, Bharti Airtel witnessed a flat growth with AGR falling from Rs 173.2 crore in the June quarter to Rs 172.84 crore in the September quarter.
Data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed that total AGR of all telecom companies in Gujarat increased by 3.82 per cent due to strong performance by Jio and BSNL which posted double digit growth in AGR.
During the June quarter, the AGR of Jio was Rs 617.65 crore which increased by 11 per cent to Rs 685.54 crore in the quarter ending September. Similarly, BSNL's AGR in the June quarter was Rs 70.97 crore which increased by 11 per cent to Rs 78.8 crore in the September quarter.
The total AGR of all telecom companies in Gujarat circle increased by 3.82 per cent from Rs 1,529.87 crore in the quarter ended June to Rs 1,588.37 crore.
Of the total AGR in the quarter ended September, Jio's share was the largest with 43.8 per cent followed by Vodafone Idea with 40 per cent, Bharti Airtel with 11 per cent and BSNL with 5 per cent.
TRAI data also showed that total mobile subscriptions increased to 6.87 crore users in Gujarat circle during September.
Jio added 3.6 lakh users and BSNL posted growth of over 5,700 users in the circle. Vodafone Idea lost 2.71 lakh users followed by loss of over 67,000 users by Bharti Airtel in Gujarat. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Nov 26, 2019 16:59 IST
