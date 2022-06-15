Jio-bp to power Zomato's electric vehicle journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Jio-bp, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited and bp, on Wednesday said it has entered into an agreement to support Zomato in fulfilling its commitment to have 100 per cent electric vehicle fleet by 2030.

As part of the deal, Jio-bp will provide EV mobility services to Zomato along with access to 'Jio-bp pulse' branded battery swapping stations for last-mile delivery.

This will help Zomato in fulfilling its commitment toward The Climate Group's EV100 initiative of 100 per cent EV fleet by 2030.



Launched in 2008, Zomato offers services like restaurant search and discovery, reviews, home delivery of food, online table reservation, and digital payments when dining out.

Leveraging the best of RIL and bp's strengths in electrification, Jio-bp is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain, according to a joint statement released by Jio-bp and Zomato.

Last year, Jio-bp, constructed and launched two of India's largest EV charging hubs. The JV's electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find nearby charging stations and seamlessly charge their EVs.

"The collaboration is poised to accelerate EV adoption in the rapidly growing Indian delivery and transportation segment," the statement said.

With high-performance batteries resulting in superior on-road range and with swapping taking just a couple of minutes, battery swapping has become an ideal solution for two and three-wheelers, especially those playing in the last-mile delivery segment. Therefore, battery swapping is set to be the primary driver in electrification of the last mile delivery and passenger segments, it said. (ANI)

