Jio also tops the chart in customer share of wireless broadband users
Jio also tops the chart in customer share of wireless broadband users

Jio continues to top 4G download speed chart: TRAI

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Reliance Jio continues to lead in the average 4G download speed chart for August published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
Jio achieved 21.3 mbps average download speed in the month of August, witnessing an improvement from 21 mbps in the previous month. It was the fastest 4G operator in 2018 with the highest average download speed in all 12 months. This year again, Jio has topped the list in all eight months so far.
Performance of Bharti Airtel dipped in August to 8.2 mbps from 8.8 mbps in July, according to TRAI data. Though Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged their businesses and now operate as Vodafone Idea, TRAI published their network performance separately.
Average 4G download speed on Vodafone network remained flat at 7.7 mbps in August. Idea registered a decline in average download speed from 6.6 mbps in July to 6.1 mbps in the month of August.
Vodafone achieved 5.5 mbps average 4G upload speed in August, witnessing a decline from 5.8 mbps in the month of July. Idea and Airtel network registered a marginal decline in average 4G upload speed at 5.1 mbps and 3.1 mbps respectively in August, while Jio witnessed improvement with 4.4 mbps average upload speed.
The average speed is computed by TRAI based on data it collects with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis. As per regulator's latest report on broadband subscribers, India had 59.49 crore users by June-end.
Jio also tops the chart in customer share of wireless broadband users in the country. It had 33.12 crore users accessing broadband on mobile phones followed by Airtel with 12.14 crore, Vodafone Idea with 11.05 crore and others have remaining over 2 crore connections. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:28 IST

Niine: Focussed on Quality and Safety

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): There have been ongoing debates on sanitary napkins vs cloth, emerging claims and issues being highlighted on biodegradability, organic, reusable and so on.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:23 IST

Mavenir awarded for best vRAN technology at 5G Asia

Singapore/New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mavenir, a leader in accelerating software network transformation and redefining mobile network economics for communications service providers (CSPs), was awarded 'Best RAN Technology' winner for its innovative virtualized RAN (vRAN) solution for a s

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:19 IST

Entrepreneur and author Kapil Pathare honoured with Doctorate in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kapil Pathare, Director of VIP Clothing Ltd has been presented with an honorary Doctorate in Business from Ballsbridge University for his outstanding contribution to business and entrepreneurship.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:18 IST

UL and Underwriters Laboratories announce leadership succession

Northbrook [USA] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): UL and parent company Underwriters Laboratories today announced that, after 15 years of service, Keith Williams has decided to retire as president and CEO.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:15 IST

Beat the effects of economic slowdown by Investing in a Bajaj...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Indian Market has been going through a challenging phase as a result of slowdown in economic growth, higher tax impact on foreign institutional investors, the shutdown of major factories resulting in layoffs and hiring freeze.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:01 IST

Asia's first environmental school launched at International...

New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The need for environmental education is growing rapidly as the degradation of the environment is taking place at a fast pace.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:59 IST

Edtech Startup GuruQ lets you find Certified Quality Tutors in a...

New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): GuruQ, India's leading digital platform for connecting students with certified user-rated tutors, has revamped its website recently by introducing additional features to meet sartorial needs for both tutors and students.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:57 IST

SAIL allowed to sell 25 pc iron ore production from captive...

New Delhi [India], Sep 17 (ANI): The government has allowed Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) to sell 25 per cent of its iron ore production from captive mines and dispose off another 70 million tonnes of low-grade iron ore dust and fines accumulated over the years in open market.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:34 IST

Veteran technologist Peter Burke joins Cybage Board of Directors

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cybage, a leader in the technology consulting and product engineering space, announces the appointment of Peter Burke to its Board of Directors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:33 IST

SenseHawk's AI Driven Analytics transforms health monitoring at...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): SenseHawk, an Artificial Intelligence driven data and analytics software company, recently set a world-first benchmark of assessing the health of 2.5 million solar modules in record time at one of the largest single location solar plants in the worl

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:29 IST

Jigsaw Academy wins NASSCOM's 'Partner of Excellence' accolade

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jigsaw Academy, a pioneer in Emerging Technologies and data science training, has been recognised as NASSCOM's 'Partner of Excellence' for the year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:52 IST

PMLA Appellate Tribunal also releases assets of 63 moons from ED...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 17 (ANI) The PMLA Appellate Tribunal on Tuesday released the assets of Jignesh Shah-led 63 moons technologies from attachment by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Read More
iocl