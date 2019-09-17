Jio continues to top 4G download speed chart: TRAI

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Reliance Jio continues to lead in the average 4G download speed chart for August published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Jio achieved 21.3 mbps average download speed in the month of August, witnessing an improvement from 21 mbps in the previous month. It was the fastest 4G operator in 2018 with the highest average download speed in all 12 months. This year again, Jio has topped the list in all eight months so far.

Performance of Bharti Airtel dipped in August to 8.2 mbps from 8.8 mbps in July, according to TRAI data. Though Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged their businesses and now operate as Vodafone Idea, TRAI published their network performance separately.

Average 4G download speed on Vodafone network remained flat at 7.7 mbps in August. Idea registered a decline in average download speed from 6.6 mbps in July to 6.1 mbps in the month of August.

Vodafone achieved 5.5 mbps average 4G upload speed in August, witnessing a decline from 5.8 mbps in the month of July. Idea and Airtel network registered a marginal decline in average 4G upload speed at 5.1 mbps and 3.1 mbps respectively in August, while Jio witnessed improvement with 4.4 mbps average upload speed.

The average speed is computed by TRAI based on data it collects with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis. As per regulator's latest report on broadband subscribers, India had 59.49 crore users by June-end.

Jio also tops the chart in customer share of wireless broadband users in the country. It had 33.12 crore users accessing broadband on mobile phones followed by Airtel with 12.14 crore, Vodafone Idea with 11.05 crore and others have remaining over 2 crore connections. (ANI)

