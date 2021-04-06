Jio enhances spectrum footprint in Mumbai, AP and Delhi circles

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Apr 6 (ANI): Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) said on Tuesday it has entered into a definitive agreement with Bharti Airtel Ltd for acquisition of right to use spectrum in the 800MHz band in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai circles through spectrum trading.

The trading agreement is in accordance with spectrum trading guidelines issued by the Department of Telecommunications and is subject to the requisite regulatory and statutory approvals.



The aggregate value for the right to use this spectrum is Rs 1,497 crore, inclusive of present value of associated deferred payment liability of Rs 459 crore, subject to any transaction related adjustments.

With this trading of right to use spectrum, RJIL will have 2X15MHz of spectrum in the 800MHz band in Mumbai circle and 2X10MHz of spectrum in the 800MHz band in Andhra Pradesh and Delhi circles, thereby further consolidating its spectrum footprint in these circles.

With the enhanced spectrum footprint, especially contiguous spectrum and superior infrastructure deployed, RJIL has further increased its network capacity. The transaction is subject to the requisite regulatory and statutory approvals. (ANI)

