Jio Fibre's launch announcement creates ripples

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A day after Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani unleashed the triple play of carriage, content and commerce, there were clear signs of disruption -- across companies and industries.

Shares of Bharti Airtel dropped by 6.5 per cent on Tuesday to trade at Rs 346.95 apiece on the BSE. Vodafone Idea was down by 3.7 per cent to Rs 5.16 per share. And Tata Communications slipped by 2.2 per cent to Rs 452.50 per share.

To be launched on September 5, Jio Giga Fibre will essentially offer lifetime free voice calls from landline phones and high-speed broadband, besides free high definition TV and dish with a minimum subscription of Rs 700 per month.

"Also, for the first time in India, we are introducing a disruptive concept for watching new movies. Premium Jio Fibre customers will be able to watch movies in their living rooms the same day these movies are released in theatres," Ambani announced at the 42nd annual general meeting.

This service -- Jio First Day First Show -- will be launched in mid-2020. The services feature a wide range of applications, from digital TV to cloud gaming.

Inox Leisure Ltd, among India's largest multiplex chains with 143 multiplexes and 595 screens in 67 cities, said movie producers, distributors and multiplex owners have mutually agreed to an exclusive theatrical window of 8 weeks between the theatrical release of a movie and release on any other platform.

This exclusive theatrical window is a model that is followed internationally in order to ensure the robust financial viability of all the segments of the sector, and has been replicated in India, it said in a statement.

"The producer of the film is the owner of the creative content and is therefore entitled to choose the platform for distribution and consumption of his content. However, in view of this mutually agreed exclusive theatrical window, he would have to choose between theatrical exhibition or release on any other platform, since release on both simultaneously would breach the mutually agreed exclusive theatrical window."

A more comprehensive reaction would perhaps require further details of the service being proposed, Inox added.

Reliance Jio has also entered into a long-term alliance with Microsoft to accelerate digital transformation with the launch of new cloud data centres. Jio will set up a network of large world-class data centres across India powered by Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.

Industry experts say the move has strong potential to propel Reliance Retail's reach across the country and radically alter the e-commerce ecosystem. (ANI)

