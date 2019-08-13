Mukesh Ambani's son Akash (left) and daughter Isha (centre) along with Jio's President Kiran Thomas at Reliance's 42nd Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on Monday.
Mukesh Ambani's son Akash (left) and daughter Isha (centre) along with Jio's President Kiran Thomas at Reliance's 42nd Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on Monday.

Jio Fibre's launch announcement creates ripples

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:30 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A day after Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani unleashed the triple play of carriage, content and commerce, there were clear signs of disruption -- across companies and industries.
Shares of Bharti Airtel dropped by 6.5 per cent on Tuesday to trade at Rs 346.95 apiece on the BSE. Vodafone Idea was down by 3.7 per cent to Rs 5.16 per share. And Tata Communications slipped by 2.2 per cent to Rs 452.50 per share.
To be launched on September 5, Jio Giga Fibre will essentially offer lifetime free voice calls from landline phones and high-speed broadband, besides free high definition TV and dish with a minimum subscription of Rs 700 per month.
"Also, for the first time in India, we are introducing a disruptive concept for watching new movies. Premium Jio Fibre customers will be able to watch movies in their living rooms the same day these movies are released in theatres," Ambani announced at the 42nd annual general meeting.
This service -- Jio First Day First Show -- will be launched in mid-2020. The services feature a wide range of applications, from digital TV to cloud gaming.
Inox Leisure Ltd, among India's largest multiplex chains with 143 multiplexes and 595 screens in 67 cities, said movie producers, distributors and multiplex owners have mutually agreed to an exclusive theatrical window of 8 weeks between the theatrical release of a movie and release on any other platform.
This exclusive theatrical window is a model that is followed internationally in order to ensure the robust financial viability of all the segments of the sector, and has been replicated in India, it said in a statement.
"The producer of the film is the owner of the creative content and is therefore entitled to choose the platform for distribution and consumption of his content. However, in view of this mutually agreed exclusive theatrical window, he would have to choose between theatrical exhibition or release on any other platform, since release on both simultaneously would breach the mutually agreed exclusive theatrical window."
A more comprehensive reaction would perhaps require further details of the service being proposed, Inox added.
Reliance Jio has also entered into a long-term alliance with Microsoft to accelerate digital transformation with the launch of new cloud data centres. Jio will set up a network of large world-class data centres across India powered by Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.
Industry experts say the move has strong potential to propel Reliance Retail's reach across the country and radically alter the e-commerce ecosystem. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:25 IST

Passenger vehicle sales skid 31 pc in July, sector facing...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 30.9 per cent in July, marking a ninth straight decline in monthly sales amid a deepening crisis in the automobile sector that has triggered massive job losses, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Tuesd

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:07 IST

Bharat Forge Q1 net profit slips 26 pc to Rs 174 cr on weak demand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Engineering major Bharat Forge, part of the three-billion dollar Kalyani Group, on Tuesday reported profit after tax of Rs 174.1 crore during the April to June quarter of current fiscal, down 25.8 per cent as compared to Rs 234.5 crore in Q1 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:01 IST

Can chanting Mantras improve quality of our lives; the story of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): This is the real story of Anand Vadakepat, an entrepreneur with a huge interest in music and some exposure to divinity and spirituality. His ability to pick-up tunes and sound patterns got him interested in some specific Mantras.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:59 IST

Cremica joins hands with NABI and PGIMER for new study

Mohali (Punjab) [India] August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Moving ahead with their mission of keeping India healthy and happy, Cremica Food Industries Limited announced that it will be funding a new study on food products to validate low glycemic index of these products and understand its effects.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:54 IST

Forevermark unveils series of six short films telling incredible...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): For World Elephant Day 2019, Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, is excited to unveil a compelling six-part short film series revealing the epic journey of one of the world's keystone species as they embark on one of the

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:26 IST

Equity indices in negative zone, Reliance gains over 9 pc post AGM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative territory during early hours on Tuesday with IT, pharma and auto gauges showing most losses.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 19:00 IST

SITI Networks' all-round performance in Q1FY20 - subscription...

New Delhi [India] August 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): SITI Networks Limited, an Essel Group Company, with presence across 580+ locations in India, has released its Consolidated Audited Financial Results for Q1 FY20.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 18:16 IST

Reliance, BP joint venture to invest Rs 35,000 crore in KG basin

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Reliance Industries and BP Plc will together invest Rs 35,000 crore for bringing to production three sets of natural gas fields in the Krishna Godavari basin block in the Bay of Bengal, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:31 IST

Jewellery retailer TBZ reports Q1 total income at Rs 430 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Jewellery retailer Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ) on Monday reported 4.6 per cent increase in its total income from operations to Rs 429.7 crore during the first fiscal quarter (April to June) as compared to the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:30 IST

SG Estates yet again tops customer reviews amongst multiple...

New Delhi [India] August 12(ANI/NewsVoir): SG Estates, a Delhi based Real Estate Company has yet again been confirmed as a developer group with least of customer complaints and grievances.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:24 IST

Colive launches premium property in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 12(ANI/NewsVoir): In a development that underlines its robust growth trajectory, Colive, India's leading tech-based platform for fully-managed rental homes, has announced the launch of a premium property - Colive Signature Towers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:02 IST

Praj joins hands with Brazil-based Dedini lndustrias for ethanol...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Bio-based technologies and engineering firm Praj Industries said on Monday it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Dedini lndustrias de Base to provide ethanol production technologies in the Brazilian market.

Read More
iocl