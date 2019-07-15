Jio furthers its commitment to reduce gender gap in digital adoption

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Jio, the world's largest mobile data network, on Monday announced that it has partnered with GSMA's Connected Women Initiative to bridge the gender gap in digital adoption and digital literacy among women in India.

Jio and GSMA will work towards empowering more women with increased access to life-enhancing digital services.

"The growth of mobile and internet technologies over the past decade has been rapid and remarkable," said Isha Ambani, Director of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

"It offers an incredible opportunity to empower women and transform lives with increased access to information and education, aiding financial inclusion and providing life-enhancing services and employment opportunities," she said in a statement.

As a part of the Connected Women Initiative, GSMA works with mobile operators and their partners globally to address the barriers that women face in accessing and using mobile internet and mobile money services.

GSMA and the service providers can together deliver significant socio-economic benefits and transform the lives of countless women while unlocking this substantial market opportunity for the mobile industry.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has built a world-class all-IP data strong future proof network with the latest 4G LTE technology. It is the only network conceived and born as a mobile video network from the ground up and supporting voice over LTE technology. (ANI)

