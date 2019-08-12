Mukesh Ambani addressing 42nd annual general meeting
Mukesh Ambani addressing 42nd annual general meeting

Jio GigaFiber services from Sep 5, to partner with Microsoft for data centres

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:49 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced the commercial launch of Jio Fiber on September 5 with base plan starting at a speed of 100 MBPS and going up to 1 GBPS with prices ranging from Rs 700 to 10,000 per month.
He also announced 'Jio First Day First Show' plan under which Premium JioFibre customers will be able to watch movies in their living rooms on the day of the release. This will be rolled out in 2020.
Another big announcement at the 42nd annual general meeting (AGM) was Reliance's partnership with Microsoft under which Jio will set up data centres across India and Microsoft will bring the cloud platform.
"Over the next 12 months, Reliance Jio will install one of the largest blockchain networks in the world in India," said Ambani. "We are investing in 14 technology start-ups. Jio aims to connect one billion homes via IoT. Jio fiber will empower 2.4 million small, medium enterprises."
Jio will introduce unlimited international calling at Rs 500 per month. On top of it, Jio Fiber customers will get free HD/4K LED TV as a launch offer. Ambani urged start-ups to register for custom design package at the Reliance Jio website.
"It is my passion and conviction that New India will lead and not follow the advanced nations of the world in adopting, even creating disruptive technologies that will decide the winners and losers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:59 IST

Jio and Microsoft announce alliance to accelerate digital...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Reliance Jio Infocomm and Microsoft Corporation on Monday announced embarking on a long-term strategic relationship aimed at accelerating the digital transformation of Indian economy and society.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:46 IST

Reliance to empower three crore merchants, kirana shop owners

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Reliance Industries is working towards empowering three crore merchants and kirana shop owners with its end-to-end digital and physical distribution stack new commerce, its Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:56 IST

Schmitten's Rakshabandhan - a fusion of tradition and modernism

Surat (Gujarat) [India] August 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): Thin threads braided with undying love adorning the hands of brothers, sisters decked up to match the festivities; Rakshabandhan marks the solidarity of siblings and their beautiful bond.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:55 IST

Everything you need to know about Auto-Renewal Facility with...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): When it comes to making investments, investors tend to procrastinate when they don't know how to get started.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:46 IST

Save more with Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard newly launched...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Limited and RBL Bank have launched a first of its kind reward redemption program for its SuperCard customers called 'Pay with points' to deliver super savings for customers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 11:57 IST

Saudi Aramco to invest $75 billion in Reliance, BP to propel...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd Mukesh Ambani on Monday said Saudi Aramco will invest 75 billion dollars in the conglomerate and have 20 per cent stake in its oil to chemicals (O2C) business.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 11:37 IST

Saudi Aramco to invest $75 billion in Reliance's oil to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd Mukesh Ambani on Monday said Saudi Aramco will invest 75 billion dollars in the conglomerate and have 20 per cent stake in its oil to chemicals (O2C) business.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 11:20 IST

Anil Agarwal's family trust Volcan, two foreign funds bid for Jet Airways

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Mining baron Anil Agarwal has submitted an expression of interest (EoI) to revive Jet Airways which has been grounded since April 17 due to a severe liquidity crunch, leaving thousands of employees jobless.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:25 IST

Bourses shut on account of Bakri Id, trading to resume on Tuesday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India Ltd and BSE Ltd were closed for trading on Monday on account of Bakri Id holiday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:05 IST

Sovereign borrowing in foreign currency should be accompanied by...

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): If India opts for sovereign borrowing in foreign currency, the move should be accompanied by a well-crafted policy and special safeguard as the foreign exchange reserve is an accumulation of capital account surplus rather than current account, according to India Rat

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 20:38 IST

Enlyft Networks brings India's top influencers and brands...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 10(ANI/NewsVoir): Leading influencer management company, en:lyft hosted a power packed 'en:fluence - The Creator Summit...' in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 17:57 IST

Reliance Naval and Engineering widens Q1 loss to Rs 371 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Reliance Naval and Engineering widened its consolidated loss to Rs 371 crore in the April to June quarter of 2019-20 as compared to Rs 361 crore in the year-ago period, the company said on Saturday.

Read More
iocl