Jio launches new plans with simple pricing, uniform data benefits

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:59 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Less than two weeks after introducing interconnect user charges (IUCs) for its subscribers, Reliance Jio on Monday unveiled four all-in-one plans with different validity benefits.
On October 9, the world's largest mobile data network said that calls made to other mobile operators will be charged at the prevailing IUC of 6 paise per minute through top-up vouchers till the time Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) abolishes IUC in line with its present regulation.
This had made Jio's subscription plans confusing for many users. The new plans offer ample data and call benefits with various validity periods.
Under the Rs 222 plan, consumers will now get 2GB data per day along with free Jio-to-Jio calls and 100 SMSes per day. The validity stands at 28 days and Jio is bundling 1,000 minutes of IUC minutes for calls to other networks. Subscribers will also get a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.
The Rs 333 plan is similar to the Rs 222 plan and subscribers will get a validity of 56 days but data stays at 2GB per day with 1,000 free IUC minutes and free Jio-to-Jio calls.
The Rs 444 plan offers a validity of 84 days but it retains the same benefits from the other two plans. Under the Rs 555 plan, the validity stays same at 84 days but subscribers will get 3,000 minutes of IUC minutes.
Jio said these plans are cheaper with more benefits and when compared to plans from other operators.
"These are simple and hassle-free plans with easy-to-remember price points with services in one plan," it said in a statement adding they are 20 to 50 per cent cheaper than existing competition plans.
