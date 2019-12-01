Jio to introduce new 'all-in-one' plans with unlimited voice, data from Dec 6

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Jio will be introducing new 'ALL-IN-ONE' plans with unlimited voice and data, effective from December 6, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

"Jio will be introducing new ALL-IN-ONE plans with unlimited voice and data. These plans will have a fair usage policy for calls to other mobile networks. The new plans will be effective from December 6, 2019," the statement informed.

"Although the NEW ALL-IN-ONE plans will be priced up to 40 per cent higher, staying true to its promise of being customer first, Jio customers will get up to 300 per cent more benefits," the statement added.

The company said that while remaining committed to the ultimate interest of the consumer, "Jio will take all necessary steps to help sustain the Indian telecommunications industry."

The statement stressed that Jio will continue to work with the government on the consultation process for the revision of telecom tariffs and looks forward to participation from all other stakeholders. (ANI)

