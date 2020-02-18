Jishnu Mitra Foundation announces selection trials for budding 'Under-15' football players

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jishnu Mitra Foundation (JMF) - the foundation aimed at providing a growth platform to the underprivileged children with talent in football, in association with the leading sports advisory company - The Sports Company (TSC) is conducting selection trials for players under 15 years of age for induction into 'THE DREAM TEAM'.

The first segment of the selection trials was held on February 15, 2020, with more than 100 kids registering on the first day. After a rigorous assessment session, 32 kids have been shortlisted from the first day of trials and a final selection will be made after the second day of trials.

The second segment of the selection trials will be held on February 23, 2020 at Thyagaraj Stadium, New Delhi. Aspirants will be assessed on their performance in match situations, technical skills, tactical awareness and physical ability.

The selected players will get free training from a team of trained coaches led by a certified coach from the Football Association in Manchester, England.

The trials for India's rising football stars is a continuation of Jishnu Mitra Foundation's (JMF) efforts towards reaching out to the budding sports talent in our country at the grassroots level. JMF has already conducted more than three trials reaching out to more than 200 kids, since its inception in the year 2018.

The team in its first year of inception in 2018, the team went on to be the runners-up at the Delhi Youth League football competition.

"JMF is not just another foundation. It is driven by the passion of people committed to the cause. Every kid deserves a chance to prove their mettle and JMF provides them with that opportunity. We are determined to see some of these players one day represent India at an international level," said Manisha Dubey, friend and volunteer, Jishnu Mitra Foundation (JMF).

"The Sports Company and The Dream Team are honoured to be a part of this magical journey, in honour of the braveheart Jishnu. We salute the spirit of Jagdish Sir and Urmi Ma'am for all that they are doing in sports so that the children of today can be the players of tomorrow," said Varun Chopra, Founder of The Sports Company (TSC), while commenting on the sports trials.

"Earlier, it was our initiative to reach the facilities to explore the love of sports. Long and difficult commutes to reach the grounds, access to equipment and facilities always left a gap between the cup and the lip for a many. However, it's great to finally see JMF and TSC bridging this gap where the best of coaches and facilities are made available to talented footballers from all backgrounds," said Sushila Saripalli Bahl, Former Indian National Women Basketball Player (1991) and a mentor at Jishnu Mitra Foundation, while commenting on the launch of successful trials and initiatives by JMF.

As part of the eligibility criteria for selection into the 'Under-15 Dream Team', the players need to be born on or after 1.1.2006. All participating players need to carry their valid document such as Birth Certificate, Aadhar Card, School Certificate etc that will help verify their age.

Schedule for the second trial:



