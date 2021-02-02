JK Lakshmi Cement's net profit up at Rs 102.53 Cr

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): JK Lakshmi Cement Limited registered a sale of Rs 1192.80 crore in Oct-Dec. 20 against sales of Rs 1004.95 crore in Oct-Dec 2019, an increase of 19 per cent aided by significant volume increase. Large volume and JK Lakshmi Cement's concerted efforts to optimise the product mix and improve efficiency parameters enabled the company to boost its profitability.



Lower fuel prices in the quarter also contributed in improving the working. EBITDA moved up to Rs 212.46 crore in Oct-Dec'20 from Rs 166.59 crore in Oct-Dec. 19 i.e. an increase of 28 per cent. After providing for interest and depreciation, PBT stands at Rs 127.15 crore in Oct-Dec. 20 against Rs 75.35 crore in Oct-Dec. 19. After Providing for Taxes and Other Comprehensive Income, Company's Profit rose to Rs. 102.53 Cr. in Oct-Dec. 20 from Rs. 49.31 Cr. recorded in quarter ended Dec. 19 i. e. a jump of 108 per cent.

Company has brought down Power consumption to 69 kWh/ton in Oct-Dec. 20 from 70 kwh/ton in Oct-Dec.19. During Nine months Apr-Dec. 20, notwithstanding COVID affected dull period, the Net Sales rose by 3 per cent to Rs 3062.72 crore (Rs 2982.31 crore). With better operating parameters EBITDA was up by 14 per cent at Rs. 569.02 crore (Rs 497.94 crore). JK Lakshmi Cement's profit at PAT level stood higher at Rs 227.97 crore against profit of Rs 134.90 crore in the same period last year.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

