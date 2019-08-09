JK Tyre
JK Tyre

JK Tyre forays into the world of connected mobility

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 09:50 IST

New Delhi [India] August 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Revolutionising India's tyre market, the pioneer of radial technology, JK Tyre, and Industries Ltd announced the launch of TREEL sensors, a one of a kind technology-based tool geared towards smart monitoring and maintenance of tyres.
The launch strengthens JK Tyre's position in the Indian market for its high-performance truck/bus and passenger car radials.
An industry-first move to deliver advanced mobility solutions to commercial and passenger vehicle owners, the launch of TREEL Sensors is an outcome of JK Tyre's recent financial acquisition in TREEL Mobility Solutions Pvt Ltd, a start-up venture. It is also a testimony to JK Tyre's commitment towards driving innovation within the Indian tyre industry while also nurturing the country's start-up ecosystem.
"Being the pioneers of radials in India, we have done it yet again by introducing 'Smart Tyre' as an extension to our initiative of providing mobility solutions to both commercial and passenger vehicle owners. The introduction of TREEL Sensors is the first such high-tech move towards creating a 'Smart Tyre' in Indian markets. It provides an enhanced value proposition to vehicle owners, particularly fleets, by reducing their operational costs. Underscoring our commitment to 'Make in India', TREEL Sensors are designed, developed and manufactured in our Pune facility and are already in use by fleet owners as part of a countrywide pilot", said Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, JK Tyre and Industries.
Maintaining optimal tyre pressure not only helps the environment but also provides greater safety on road, a cause JK Tyre has always espoused. Aimed to address this, the company has introduced Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) by offering TREEL Sensors, which monitor the tyre's vital statistics, including pressure and temperature.
The information collected by this smart monitoring system is relayed on a real-time basis to the vehicle owner's smartphone via Bluetooth on to a mobile application, thus allowing for early detection of issues and deployment of timely preventive measures to avoid them. With the help of TPMS, TREEL Sensors also deliver higher fuel efficiency. In addition, the technology enhances tyre life and minimizes operational expenses.
This transformative technology is a bold step forward by the company in making the tyre truly intelligent and interactive and providing tailor-made mobility for the needs of India's digitally-savvy vehicle owners. The future of auto is technology-driven, and JK Tyre is making significant strides towards bringing smart integration between driver, vehicle, and tyres.
TREEL Sensors are now commercially available at more than 700 dealerships across India. JK Tyre also plans to sell the technology solution online via an exclusive e-commerce sales channel to end customers.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

