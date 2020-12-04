JKYog Diwali Gala to feature prominent Bollywood artistes

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Making 2020 brighter for all of us is the star studded JKYog Diwali Gala on Dec 12, 2020 in support of the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas Center for Indian Culture and Education, a sprawling state of the art 24000 square feet sacred space for spiritual and cultural excellence.

JKYog was founded by global spiritual leader, bestselling author, mind management authority and IIT/IIM alum, Swami Mukundananda in 2009 to spread the true knowledge of Yoga for physical, mental, and spiritual upliftment of humanity.

Swamiji is a senior disciple of Jagadguru Shri Kripaluji Maharaj. His charismatic personality, wit and perfectly logical and profound lectures presenting ancient Vedic wisdom in a modern context have transformed people globally in the last three decades. Particularly he has inspired several youths to adopt spirituality as a way of life. Under his leadership, JKYog has grown into an international organization with the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas as the worldwide headquarters, enriching the lives of millions through robust self-help and life transformation programs offered by the JKYog Academy.

Swamiji will deliver a keynote at the JKYog Diwali gala.

The virtual event features performances by many well-known, award winning Bollywood artistes.

Actor/model Karan Wahi, Bollywood's famous, talented television anchor will lend his panache to the event. Other prominent names include celebrity percussionist and India's finest drummer Naitik Nagda(who has performed in over 1000 shows including with AR Rahman for the Commonwealth Games), choreographer and Indian dance reality show star Tushar Shetty (Mentor on India's Best Dancer) along with his talented protege dancing prodigy Tejas Varma and the award winning I Am Hip Hop Dance group, actor/comedian Balraj Syal of Great Indian Laughter Challenge/Comedy Nights Bachao fame, award winning Bollywood playback singer for several films such as Fukrey Returns, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and Behen Hogi Teri - Jyotica Tangri (her hit song Pallo Latke has over 250 million views on YouTube), and one of India's most promising independent rap artistes, Mac Hardy (Majanoo ka Tilla) who has worked with show producer Harry Anand on several projects.

A multi camera setup on an attractive, professional set ensure that the event will be a virtual audiovisual treat which has been produced and directed by Harry Anand.

Harry Anand has composed music for 23 films and won 13 awards including 3 MTV Immies - he is known as India's Remix King. His creations have been sung by singers such as Sonu Nigam, Sukhwinder Singh, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sunidhi Chauhan and many more. Harry is all praise for JKYog's monumental work over the years to transform lives through Vedic wisdom and greatly admires JKYog founder Swami Mukundananda.

"I have learnt so much from Swami Mukundananda during this pandemic. 2020 has been a difficult year for many. This event is a humble effort to help give joy to people globally through comedy, music and dance while supporting the great work of JKYog and the cause of the JKYog Center for Indian Culture and Education."



The JKYog Center for Indian Culture and Education comprises Phase 2 of the expansion of the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas - earlier this year a groundbreaking ceremony was performed, and construction has rapidly progressed since then.

Since its inception in 2017, the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas has quickly become a nucleus of the community with jubilant, devotional festival celebrations, life transformation programs, community efforts for the homeless and the elderly and special classes for children, youth and adults to grow professionally and personally.

It provides an opportunity for people of all backgrounds to improve their health and to explore Yoga, meditation, and spirituality alongside of engaging Hindus. The temple also provides a space for youth to grow with spiritual values and appreciate their roots through exploring the Indian Classical arts and languages. Several inspired and dedicated volunteers work round the clock to support its several programs.

The temple continues to preserve Indian spiritual and cultural traditions through the pandemic with free virtual festival celebrations that provide people opportunities to perform Vedic worship rituals from anywhere in the world. Several well-known personalities have graced key online events such as the International Festival of Yoga, JKYog Youth Conference and the Janmashtami Mahotsav, with exquisite cultural performances and expert talks - from Ayurveda authority Dr. Smita Naram, Indian military trainer and author Dr Major Deepak Rao (one of six people in India to be knighted by the President of India), to Grammy award nominated Carnatic musician Sikkil Gurucharan, Mohiniattam exponent and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Dr Deepthi Omchery Bhalla and others.

Thousands globally benefit from these high-quality cultural and educational events physically, mentally, and spiritually. The temple has received high praise from state officials and the Indian consulate for its significant contribution to community service and for preserving Indian spiritual and cultural heritage through its programs.

The JKYog Diwali Gala promises to spread a wave of joy, hope and happiness amid a world reeling from the effects of lockdown.

"I have been deeply inspired and transformed by the programs at the Radha Krishna Temple of Dallas. It is commendable that such talented artistes are supporting the Center for Indian Culture and Education and wonderful to have the opportunity to sing along, dance and laugh a little through these interesting times!" said Dr Smita Mehta, Professor at the University of North Texas concurs.

For more information about the JKYog Diwali Gala and to support the cause please visit www.radhakrishnatemple.net/DiwaliGala.

