JKYog to observe International Yoga Day from June 20 to 26

New Delhi [India] June 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): The JKYog International Festival of Yoga, a first-of-its-kind worldwide online yoga festival offers seven (7) full days of free high-quality yoga and holistic health classes, interactive workshops, seminars and more running from June 20th to 26th 2020.

Nearly 100 unique classes, workshops, and seminars with experts and professionals as well as keynote sessions with Swami Mukundananda, world-renowned authority on yoga, spirituality and mind management.

Celebrating International Yoga Day is a golden opportunity to invest in your holistic health and nourish your body, mind, and soul. This time of the year many unique offerings abound allowing you to tap into the rich timeless treasures of yoga.

Some guidance on how to celebrate International Yoga Day combined with a little planning will give you a head start in helping you start reaping the benefits.

International Yoga Day is a great time to wet your feet if you are new to yoga or dive deeper into the vast body of divine knowledge embodied in the yogic sciences.

Set aside time for one of the many special yoga and holistic health events taking place around the world. Celebrating globally not just locally provides added satisfaction and connectedness.

If you haven't yet set aside some personal quiet time daily to nourish and nurture yourself, take this opportunity to create sacred time for reflection and practice.

Start by carving out a time period you know you can successfully unplug from the outside world without distraction. The length of time is less important, but being consistent is critical.

If you've fallen away from this practice, this is a great time to renew your commitment to it. Whatever you do, this should be a time to focus inward and disconnect from the outer world around you.

You can use this time by practicing a few yoga poses, meditation, pranayam (breathwork), guided relaxation, reading or contemplating scriptures, listening to devotional music, etc.

Your life path follows the path of your mind. Keep your mind engaged in positivity and pass it forward. The more you elevate your thoughts the higher places you will go.

Yoga is much more than a physical exercise on a mat. Leaving out the mind from yoga omits key integral parts of the yogic formula for health and happiness. Yoga cultivates a positive attitude and gives a yogi traction to break the gravity of negative thoughts.

International Yoga Day is a perfect time to express thankfulness both inwardly and outwardly to others. Sharing your attitude of gratitude and positivity with others is a great gift to share with the world.

Positivity and gratitude are just one facet of developing the proper mindsets to awaken your best self. There are other mindsets that are critical for maximizing your potential in this life.

We tend to underestimate the power of the mind, yet it is the mind that makes or breaks you in any given situation.

You see someone who has wealth and every material comfort, yet they fall to depression or even suicide. On the other hand, we may come across a paraplegic who inspires you with their strong will to contribute to society.

The mind serves as an enemy to the first and friend to the latter. We often mistakenly think that the mind functions autonomously without our intervention.

Emotions come and go, for a brief moment there's calm, but mostly uncountable thoughts spin like a whirlwind, making focus a challenge. Yet, the time testing bodies of yogic science have demonstrated the art and science of mind management.

International Yoga Day can be an opportunity to turn your mind into your best friend. Get online and order a mind management book now in time for International Yoga Day.

Swami Mukundananda, an international authority on mind management, published an Amazon, 7 Mindsets For Success, Happiness and Fulfillment, guide you in simple steps with tangible action items arming you with the tools to transform your mind.

What makes us truly successful in life is how you face adversity. Success in good health and happiness does not happy by accident. Challenges and difficulties persistently arise despite your best effort.

When you develop our own personal tool chest, you can surmount all obstacles with ease and grace.

Yoga provides powerful time tested simple tools to help you successfully reach your full potential. By participating in the JKYog International Festival of Yoga, you have a free golden opportunity to develop an amazing tool kit for yourself.

In the world of information overload, the problem lies not in the wealth of knowledge but in getting to the essence of what is most useful to your life. Building your toolbox of dealing with anything that life brings is absolutely critical.

Rather than travelling down the road of life aimlessly, you can achieve so much more by setting goals for yourself, helping you move to new heights. Take time to write down some goals that you would like to set for your personal health and inner growth.

To do this properly you will need some quiet time to look at not only what you've accomplished to date in life, but your weaknesses. By doing this you can make the most of International Yoga Day and your access to the JKYog International Festival of Yoga.

With clear goals, connections with likeminded people from all over the world, not to mention yoga and holistic health experts, you can truly catapult your life to new heights and new achievements.

Benjamin Franklin took his weaknesses and turned them into goals. Rather than trying to change his whole life overnight, he broke down his goals into small steps. By striving to change just 1 per cent every day, we accomplish unquantifiably more than if we vow to change 100 per cent overnight.

Finally, International Yoga Day celebrates happiness. Yoga is a gift of inner calmness, rejuvenation, strength, revitalized energy, and more. You can share this gift with friends, family, or even strangers by inspiring others to celebrate International Yoga Day.

You'll find yourself smiling both inside and out. By sharing and putting these tips to practice for yourself, you can make your very own huge contribution to global health and happiness.

