Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India said on Thursday it has entered into a partnership with Tata Power to offer end-to-end electric vehicle charging solutions.
Tata Power will provide charging solutions for Jaguar Land Rover in India across its retail network of 27 outlets in 24 cities and at the customer's residence and office.
The country's largest integrated power company will be responsible for providing a range of AC and DC chargers starting from 7 to 50 kilowatt capacity.
Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director for JLR India said the partnership with Tata Power will be a value addition for JLR customers as it provides a one-stop solution to their charging needs and also provides easy accessibility to the wide network of public charging infrastructure being set up by Tata Power across India.
"This tie-up is one step forward in creating the right ecosystem enabling a simple and hassle-free charging experience for owners of our first electric vehicle, the Jaguar I-PACE, which makes its debut in India later this year," he said in a statement.
Tata Power together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities has an installed capacity of 10,763 megawatt.
JLR India, Tata Power to partner for EV charging infrastructure
ANI | Updated: Mar 05, 2020 16:53 IST
