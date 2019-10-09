JLR, part of Tata Motors since 2008, is Britain’s largest automotive manufacturer
JLR's Jul to Sep retail sales fall 0.7 pc to 1.28 lakh units: Tata Motors

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:08 IST

Whitley [UK], Oct 9 (ANI): Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) retail sales for the quarter ending September 30 totalled 128,953 vehicles, down by 0.7 per cent compared to the same period a year ago.
The results reflect an encouraging recovery of JLR retail sales in China (up 24.3 per cent) with a third consecutive month of double-digit sales growth for the company in the region.
Sales were also up slightly in Europe (plus 0.9 per cent), offset by lower sales in the United States (minus 1 per cent), United Kingdom (minus 5.1 per cent) and in overseas markets (minus 19.2 per cent).
Retail sales of the Range Rover Evoque continued to grow (plus 54.6 per cent) with sales of the all-new model only just starting in China. Sales were also up strongly for the Range Rover Sport (plus 17.5 per cent) and Jaguar I-Pace (sales of 3,666 units, up 2,593 units).
Models with lower year-on-year figures include the Land Rover Discovery Sport with sales of the new mid-cycle refreshed model still ramping up and sales in China only starting later in the year.
Jaguar retail sales for the quarter were 37,323 vehicles, down 11 per cent year-on-year and Land Rover retails were 91,630 vehicles, up 4.2 per cent year-on-year.
Felix Brautigam, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Commercial Officer, said: "Against challenging market headwinds, for the third consecutive month we have achieved double-digit growth in China, benefitting from our local turnaround plan and performing ahead of the broader market. We have also outperformed shrinking markets in other regions."
He said Range Rover and Range Rover Sport remain key pillars of the company's performance with strong demand for their innovative plug-in hybrid versions in many markets.
(ANI)

