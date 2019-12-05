Join Likee CTroadtrip and stand a chance to be on a reality game show

New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short-video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has collaborated with Techkaro India and Team Lapanache for a wild new mission-based reality game show called Creators Tour Road Trip to Himalaya as 'Powered by' partner.

The show will focus on micro-internet celebrities competing with each other backed by their fan teams to reach the final destination on the Himalayas and emerge as the ultimate winner of the show. Through Likee's collaboration with the show, 20 avid Likee users will get a chance to participate in the show and discover the unexplored spots on the majestic Himalayan range.

Creators Tour Road Trip to Himalaya will capture the adventure of the on-road trip of the teams and the thrill-infused tasks on their ways in 10 episodes. The 20 lucky Likee users to be part of the show in the first four episodes will be selected by Likee influencers who will post dynamic videos related to the show on Likee, with #CTroadtrip; also, two influencers from Likee will join the tour with 8 YouTubers.

To qualify into the top 20, the followers will have to re-create the videos made by Likee influencers, leveraging Likee tools to make the videos more engaging. The show promises to bind its viewers through adventurous tasks such as beg-borrow tasks, Take-a-lift, rafting, rock climbing, trekking and more, that will be undertaken by the participants throughout the show.

Some of the famous influencers participating in the show are Kriti Mehta, a famous face from LIFE- Single VS Relationship YouTube series; Half Engineer, a well-known comic actor on YouTube.

During the show, all the team leaders, Kirti Mehra, Half Engineer, Deepak Kalal, Iam Pragati, Riya Mavi, Elvish Yadav, and others will be communicating with their fans through their official Likee accounts, sharing their experience and behind-the-scene actions. The winner of the show will get a chance to act with his/her favorite YouTube celebrity and will also win gift hampers from Techkaro India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

