Journey of I-Alpha that began in Sept 2009 successfully completes 10 years

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Oct 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Estee is registered with SEBI as a Portfolio Management Service provider and a broker. The company offers investment products in the Indian equity and futures markets and has recently launched a fin-tech product for retail customers under the brand 'Gulaq'.

10 years of I-Alpha

10 long-lasting years has a huge significance in every aspect, especially in the financial domain. Maintaining the dual-concept of consistency and performance is a tedious job, but with I-Alpha, the theory was something different.

I-Alpha is one of the top-performing arbitrage funds in India, perfectly powered by Estee Advisors which aims to deliver consistent track record with average annualized return (net of fees) of 13 per cent since inception at a Sharpe of 3. Not to miss, this versatile product has a track record of consistently generating an average net return of 1.03 per cent per month at low-volatility which means 120 months of no negative return or loss since its inception. The milestone of I-Alpha continues to empower with its phenomenal results.

"I-Alpha was the first product Estee launched. We wanted to prove that a systematic computer-based investment can outperform human portfolio managers. 10-year track record of out-performance of I-Alpha is a testament of the growing significance of such disciplined algorithmic investment methods", Sandeep Tyagi (Chairman & CEO Estee Advisors).

