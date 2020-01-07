JSPL clocks new milestones in production during Q3 FY20

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said that it has achieved quarterly production milestones in the third quarter of the current financial year across India and Oman.

The company posted the highest ever quarterly production of 1.61 million tonnes of steel in Q3 FY20 with Raigarh and Angul operations contributing 8.17 lakh tonnes and 7.92 lakh tonnes.

Besides, the re-bar mill at Angul achieved the highest ever quarterly production of 2.58 lakh tonne rebar while the rail mill at Raigarh achieved the highest ever quarterly production of 1.65 lakh tonne rails and structure.

The plate mill at Raigarh recorded the highest ever quarterly production of 2.43 lakh tonne plates and coils. The beam and structure Mill at Raigarh too achieved the highest ever quarterly production of 1.14 lakh tonnes.



The key milestones achieved by JSIS Oman include the rolling mill recording the highest production of 5,282 tonnes in a day on December 28, 2019.

The steel melting shop recorded the highest ever two million tonnes per annum steel production run-rate in Q3 of FY19-20 and the direct reduced iron unit has recorded the highest ever production of 1.75 million tonnes in the calendar year 2019.

"JSPL has delivered a solid performance in Q3 of FY19-20," said Managing Director V R Sharma.

"Despite adverse market conditions, the company achieved these results due to the determination of our able leadership and talented work-force across all locations," he said.

This story is provided by Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL). ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)