JSPL executes supply of 1.2 lakh tonnes of rails to Indian Railways

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has supplied 1.26 lakh tonnes of long rails to the Indian Railways in a record time and far ahead of the schedule, a company spokesperson said.

JSPL had bagged the global tender in July last year. The total value of contract is Rs 732 crore.

JSPL is the only private sector manufacturer of rails and only manufacturer of head hardened rail in the country. It operates one million tonnes per annum (MPTA) rail mill at its 3.6 MTPA integrated steel plant at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.

On April 22, the company had supplied 97,400 tonnes of long rails, four months ahead of the schedule.

In addition to the order from India Railways, JSPL has won a fresh order from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) to supply 89,042 tonnes of 13-metre rails for its upcoming projects. The order is valued at Rs 665 crore.

JSPL is partnering with Indian Railways and its subsidiaries IRCON and RVNL to accomplish the Make in India campaign.

A part of the 22 billion dollar O P Jindal Group, JSPL is an industrial powerhouse with an active presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.

(ANI)

