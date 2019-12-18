JSPL Foundation to honour 17 individuals and 10 organisations with Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Samman for their exemplary contribution to social development

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): JSPL Foundation, the CSR arm of Jindal Steel & Power would confer Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Samman, a unique initiative to recognize and honour social innovators and Change Agents in India, upon 17 individuals and 10 organisations.
The award will be presented in 10 categories: Art and Culture, Education, Environment, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Health, Innovation & Technology, Public Service, Agriculture & Rural Development, Sports and Women Empowerment. Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Jeevan Samman would be presented for lifetime achievement.
Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Samman will be presented by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law & Justice and Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India in an Award ceremony on December 19 at New Delhi in presence of Savitri Jindal, Chairperson Emeritus, Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL), Naveen Jindal, Chairman, JSPL and Shallu Jindal, Chairperson, JSPL Foundation.
The award along with cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with a certificate of appreciation each would be presented to one organisation and one individual in each category for their exemplary work and social innovation that significantly impacted lives of people. Five individuals and one organisation would be honoured with presented with a certificate of appreciation as a distinguished recognition.
Speaking about the award, Shallu Jindal said, "There are several individuals and organisations in India who are doing excellent effort with innovation and dedication to change lives of people. Most of them are unsung heroes. Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Samman is not only an effort to recognise and honour such individuals or organisations but also to celebrate their success and inspire others to follow them."
"This year we have got an excellent response to the award. After a rigorous review by Jury members at regional level, followed by Jury meeting at the National level we selected 27 awardees. Since many of the nominations we received had done excellent work, judging the winners was a daunting task for the jury members," she added.
Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Samman, launched in 2015 is an initiative started by the JSPL Foundation to felicitate people for their exemplary Courage, Commitment and Confidence that has enabled them to overcome adversities and create a unique identity of their own, making them a source of inspiration for many in India. The stories of the winners in the Individual category are truly inspirational.
OP Jindal Global University was the Knowledge Partner of the third edition of the Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Samman and facilitated the selection process and regional jury evaluations. All the entries and nominations were screened and assimilated regionally for further assessment, as per the evaluation parameters metrics to finalise the awardees.
The selection process was rigorous with the aim being that only the deserving get the award. Four regional jury meetings (for South, East, West and North) were held in Chandigarh, Kolkata, Mumbai and Hyderabad respectively to shortlist the entries. The regional juries comprised of prominent people from academia, business enterprises and civil society actively involved in the development sector.
The shortlisted entries and nominations were placed before the National Jury that met in September 2019 to finalise the winners. The National Jury comprised of Aruna Abhey Oswal, Chairperson, Oswal Group; Shallu Jindal, Chairperson, JSPL Foundation; Dr (Prof) C Raj Kumar, Professor and Vice-Chancellor, OP Jindal Global University; Kamal Singh, CEO & Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network India; Dr Anurag Agrawal, Director, CSIR Institute of Genomics & Integrative Biology; Dr Ajit Pathak, National President, Public Relations Society of India; Subhro Roy, Development Professional & Advisor, International Youth Committee and Pinky Pradhan, Director, Plan India.
The Swayamsiddh Samman was instituted in 2015 to reward and nurture grass-root change-makers and encourage unsung heroes who overcame adversities to create their own unique identity. The first-ever Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Samman was conferred on 29 individuals and organisations across the country from different walks of life.
In the second edition of the Awards, JSPL Foundation has introduced the Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Jeevan Samman for lifelong inspirational and selfless service. The Rashtriya Swayamsiddh Samman was awarded to 12 Individuals & 9 Organizations, from across India for their societal contribution in the 11 categories. These awardees today have become Ambassadors of Change and inspiration for many, guiding others to achieve their dreams.
