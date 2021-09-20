JSPL upgrades rail inspection line with cutting-edge automation tech

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): India's first and only private sector rail producer JSPL said on Monday it has upgraded its rails inspection line to ensure defect-free speciality rails for its customers like Indian Railway, Metro Rail Services across India, IRCON and other subsidiaries of Indian Railways.

The complete set of equipment for this line is equipped with fifth-generation cutting-edge automation technology. This includes an online profile cum surface inspection system from Next-sense of Austria, a new ultrasonic testing machine and a 360-degree brushing machine from Alpine Metal-Tech of Austria.

"We are continuously upgrading our facilities to eliminate human dependence in rails inspection. The new line will enable JSPL to enhance the production and inspection capacity of rails up to one million tonnes per year," said Managing Director V R Sharma.



JSPL is the only producer of head hardened rail grades 1080 HH and 1175HT for a heavy axle load of more than 25 tonnes and high-speed application in the country.

The company also produces rails in grades R 260 and 880 for 60E1, ZU 1-60 and 60E1A1 profiles. JSPL has also supplied R350 HT grade rails for its overseas customers.

JSPL is a leading Indian infrastructure conglomerate with a presence in the steel, power and mining sectors. With an investment of 12 billion dollars (about Rs 90,000 crore), the company is continuously scaling its capacity utilisation and efficiencies to contribute towards building a self-reliant India. (ANI)

