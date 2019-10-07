JSW Energy is a leading power company with presence in several states
JSW Energy is a leading power company with presence in several states

JSW Energy in talks to acquire GMR Kamalanga Energy

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 15:32 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Oct 7 (ANI): JSW Energy led by billionaire industrialist Sajjan Jindal on Monday reported entering into exclusive discussions with GMR Energy Limited for a potential acquisition of its subsidiary GMR Kamalanga Energy Ltd.
"Both parties intend to conclude these discussions in an expeditious manner," it said in a brief statement without giving further details.
GMR Kamalanga Energy has a 1,050 megawatt (3 x 350 MW) operational coal-based power plant located at Kamalanga Village in Dhenkanal district of Orissa. The plant is strategically located close to the coal belt and has 15 per cent untied capacity to take advantage of the merchant market.
It has fuel linkages with Mahanadi Coal Fields, a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, and a long-term power purchase agreement with Grid Corporation of Odisha, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam as well as Bihar State Electricity Board.
JSW Energy generates 4,541 MW of power per year of which 3140 MW is thermal, 1,391 MW is hydropower and 10 MW is solar. In August, it reported 6.6 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 244 crore in the April to June quarter compared to Rs 229 crore in the year-on period.
The company's consolidated net worth and consolidated net debt as on June 30 were Rs 11,928 crore and Rs 10,221 crore respectively, resulting in a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1:0.86.
Its board of directors has approved the raising of long-term funds up to Rs 2,500 crore through issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures by way of a private placement. The finance committee is deciding on matters related to the proposed issuance of the debentures, including finalisation and approval of the detailed terms of issue.
In July, JSW Energy had terminated a business agreement signed three years ago with Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel and Power to acquire its 1,000 MW thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 15:05 IST

Stay updated about personal loan fees and charges to ensure...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the onset of the joyous season, markets and e-commerce stores are offering a wide range of discounts.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:45 IST

SBI launches debit card EMI on PoS loans for consumer durables

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): State Bank of India on Monday launched a debit card EMI facility under which consumers can opt for a monthly instalment tenure of 6 to 18 months.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:25 IST

Parallel Wireless helps to deliver on Vodafone's OpenRAN Vision...

Nashua [USA] October 07(ANI/NewsVoir): Parallel Wireless, Inc, the leading US - based OpenRAN company delivering the world's only software-defined end-to-end OpenRAN solution for coverage and capacity, today announced that Vodafone, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world, deploye

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:23 IST

NFL records 27 lakh tonnes of sales in Apr to Sep kharif season

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): National Fertilisers Ltd (NFL) has clocked fertiliser sales of 27 lakh tonnes during the kharif season (April to September), marking 25 per cent growth in the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 13:34 IST

Asian Paints Sharad Shamman celebrates Durga Puja this season...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 07 (ANI/NewsVoir): The most anticipated festival of Kolkata, Durga Puja is here and Asian Paints Sharad Shamman, the defining voice in Durga Pujo awards in Kolkata, is all set to up the excitement of the festival this season.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:41 IST

JSPL's sales rise by 10 pc, production up by 16 pc in Q2 FY20

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Naveen Jindal-promoted Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said on Monday that it registered 16 per cent rise in production during second quarter (July to September) of the current financial year to 1.58 million tonnes in domestic operations with sales increasing by 10 pe

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:08 IST

Yes Bank files complaint with Mumbai Police, Cyber Cell against...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Yes Bank has lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police and Cyber Cell against the dissemination of fake news and spread of rumours about the bank's financial health on social media platforms.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:37 IST

US FDA issues warning letter for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has issued a warning letter to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for breach of norms at its facility at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:04 IST

Walmart pilots blockchain traceability project for seafood from India

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Walmart Inc is piloting blockchain technology for end-to-end traceability of shrimp sourced from Andhra Pradesh and shipped to select Sam's Club locations in the United States.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:28 IST

Equity indices gain in line with positive cues from global markets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Equity benchmarks gained during early hours on Monday in line with most global markets after data showed the US unemployment rate dropped to the lowest in almost 50 years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 09:59 IST

Only 10 pc of Indian CEOs confident about reliability of AI...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Organisations are still not confident about implementing industrial artificial intelligence (AI) solutions which can be embedded in the workflow of applications and help in the day-to-day decision-making process, according to a recent survey conducted by global consulti

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:07 IST

New Age tribute to Mahatma Gandhi from BPCL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): On October 2, the entire nation, and even people abroad celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi - Father of the Nation.

Read More
iocl