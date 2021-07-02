JSW Neosteel TMT rebars get GreenPro certification

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): JSW Steel said on Friday it is one of the first steel companies in India to get GreenPro ecolabel certification for JSW Neosteel, its brand of TMT rebars.

GreenPro is a type 1 Ecolabel by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) which enables end-users in the building sector and manufacturing sector to make informed decisions by choosing sustainable products, materials and technologies for the construction, operation and maintenance of their buildings and factories.

JSW said Neosteel TMT bars are manufactured through high yield quenched and self tempered (HYQST) technology which ensures uniform quality across the bar. In addition, the TMT bars have the highest grade of purity and lowest sulphur and phosphorous content which makes it more stronger and sustainable.



JSW Neosteel has presence in major projects of national importance and some landmark structures of India, like high speed rail projects, Metro rail projects, atomic power plants, refinery projects, expressways, heavy bridges, ports, airports, high rises, commercial complexes and others.

Jayant Acharya, Director for sales, marketing and corporate strategy, said sustainability is at the heart of the JSW group and the GreenPro certification for JSW Neosteel is a testament to this.

"We believe that certifications like these while disclosing environmental friendly footprint of our products will enable our customers to make smart and informed choices for their critical building and construction products," he said in a statement. (ANI)

