JSW Steel has an installed capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum
JSW Steel has an installed capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum

JSW Steel gets NCLT approval for amalgamation plan

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:44 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): JSW Steel has received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the scheme of amalgamating its four units.
The company has merged Dolvi Minerals and Metals with Dolvi Coke, JSW Steel Processing Centres with JSW Steel, JSW Salav with JSW Steel.
Moreover, the company said in a separate statement that it has acquired 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each comprising the entire issued and paid-up equity share capital of Piombino Steel Limited from JSW Techno Projects Management Limited. The transaction was completed through its nominees.
Further, Piombino Steel has acquired 8,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each comprising the entire issued and paid-up equity share capital of Makler from JSW Techno Projects Management.
Piombino Steel has now become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company and Makler has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piombino Steel.
(ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:10 IST

L&T Construction bags large contracts for various businesses

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Monday it has secured large orders from clients across various states for its varied businesses.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:21 IST

Stock market opens higher following global cues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices opened higher on Monday tracking positive global cues.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 09:44 IST

A cinematic voice of LGBTQ, Blued Queer Flicks screens top 5 movies

New Delhi [India] June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Blued, a gay dating and social networking app that has actively been involved in supporting and encouraging the LGBTQ community, announced Outcast By Birth, Khwaaish and The Holy Mother as the winners to Blued Queer Films Festival and The Mirror and Inaayat as

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 09:12 IST

Arena Animation opens its new centre in Mehdipatnam, Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Powered by Aptech, India's premier educator in high-end 3D animation and visual effects, Arena Animation has announced the launch of its 6th Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 16:13 IST

ExxonMobil launches Mobil DTE™ 20 Ultra Series in India, a...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 8 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): ExxonMobil™ today announced the launch of Mobil DTETM 20 Ultra Series - a technologically advanced series of hydraulic oils. The new series is designed for all types of hydraulic systems and components such as close clearance serv

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 16:11 IST

Prepare for monsoon health risks with Bajaj Finserv's affordable...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After an unbearably hot summer, most people are looking forward to the monsoon to arrive and cool down temperatures across the country. But the rains also pose several challenges every year- from waterlogging and floods to the spread of wa

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:39 IST

Kanpur-based Jeeto Detergent reveals plans to ace the detergent sector

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The detergent segment has been witnessing a decisive shift in recent years. Many new brands are trying to disrupt the market with their products and a unique brand voice.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:35 IST

Sharda Hospital launches Project Arogya to spread awareness...

New Delhi [India] June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sharda Hospital, a state-of-the-art super-speciality hospital, is a premium model of healthcare extending medical services at par with global excellence, flagged off a 'Breast Cancer Detection Mammography Van' on 8th June in the presence of P K Gupta, Chancello

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:09 IST

Balet - An unparalleled business opportunity promising more than...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Balet, one of the leading manufacturers and traders of high-quality leather and non-leather products for men and women, today announced a strategic franchise growth initiative with aggressive store expansion plans across India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:02 IST

Jennifer Lopez wears platinum jewellery to the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Long statement earrings set in platinum are a popular trend on the red carpet as also recently seen on Lily Collins at the premiere of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (April 24th) and Kylie Jenner and Celine Dion at the Metropolitan Museum

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:52 IST

WUD organizes a seminar to bring into focus Higher Education in Art

New Delhi [India] June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Great Minds in the world of Art came together to discuss the issues and challenges faced by Art Education in the face of an evolving ecosystem that is majorly influenced by technology, society and demographics.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:16 IST

ANZ and Embassy Office Parks collaborate to boost primary...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ANZ, one of the world's largest multi-national banks, and Embassy Office Parks, India's first and only listed REIT, have come together to support primary education among local communities in the vicinity of their workplaces.

Read More
iocl