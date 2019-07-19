JSW Steel has an installed capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum
JSW Steel has an installed capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum

JSW Steel invests close to Rs 1,000 crore at Tarapur unit

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 11:09 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): JSW Steel, the flagship business of 14 billion dollar JSW Group, on Friday began the roll-out of JSW Platina tinplate targeted at packaging industry.
The launch enables JSW Steel to tap the growing opportunity for tinplate products demanded by India's packaging industry. India is one of the countries that have pledged to eliminate single-use plastics by 2022.
JSW Platina offers a significant opportunity to become the most preferred and sustainable packaging material for the future, the company said in a statement.
JSW Steel currently has an annual cumulative installed capacity of 3.5 lakh metric tonnes tinplate, out of which one lakh tonnes are being produced by its joint venture JSW Vallabh Tinplate and the balance 2.5 lakh tonnes at its newly established tinplate facility at Tarapur in Maharashtra.
Given the significant potential for the product to emerge as a preferred packaging material, JSW Steel is doubling its tinplate capacity at Tarapur to five lakh tonnes.
"JSW Steel becomes the first steel company to introduce continuous annealing technology for making tinplate products in India," said Jayant Acharya, Director for Commercial, Marketing and Strategy at JSW Steel Ltd.
"Our investment of close to Rs 1,000 crore in establishing our current tinplate making unit at Tarapur as well as its capacity expansion reflects the burgeoning opportunity for JSW Platina to become a preferred packaging alternative in India in the long term," he said.
As a hygienic and eco-friendly packaging product, said Acharya, JSW Platina can help reduce carbon footprint as India moves towards reducing plastic consumption by eliminating single-use plastics over the next few years.
(ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 11:54 IST

ACC's net profit rises 39 pc to Rs 456 crore in Q2 CY19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Cement manufacturer ACC has reported 38.61 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 455.68 crore for the quarter ended June 30 due to improvement in operating performance and sales.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 11:45 IST

BharatPe appoints Paytm and Flipkart executives to lead its product team

New Delhi [India] July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): BharatPe, India's leading Fin-Tech Company and the fastest to grow to USD 650 million TPV (with 300 days of operations), today announced the appointment of two senior hires in its product team.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:54 IST

L&T Infotech's net profit slips 6.1 pc q-o-q to Rs 356 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) has reported net profit of Rs 355.7 crore in April to June quarter, down by 6.1 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis and 1.5 per cent on year-on-year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:33 IST

Sensex drops 237 points on profit booking, Nifty below 11,600

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices erased opening gains in early hours on Friday due to profit booking with the Nifty auto dropping 1.3 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:59 IST

FM seeks to allay fears on surcharge on super rich

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Indicating no roll back of the income tax surcharge on the super-rich imposed in the budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday ruled out any adverse impact of it on investor confidence and said the fears of flight of capital are unfounded.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:09 IST

13th Joint Economic and Trade Committee- Ministers get to Business

London [UK] July 18(ANI/NewsVoir): In the 13th Joint Economic and Trade Committee meeting in London, Secretary of State for International Trade, Dr Liam Fox, and his counterpart, India's Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal, met with businesses to discuss how to ensure UK-India trade relations achieve t

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:06 IST

Lead-Acid Battery market will grow explosively with EVs, says...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] July 18(ANI/NewsVoir): The lead-acid battery industry has been in existence for more than 150 years, but the ubiquitous technology is still displaying remarkable traction.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:56 IST

Govt likely to move IBC Amendment Bill in Parliament on Monday

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The government is likely to move Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) Amendment Bill in Parliament on Monday, sources in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:33 IST

NIIT bags ASSOCHAM Education Excellence Awards 2019

New Delhi [India] July 18(ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, has bagged the ASSOCHAM Education Excellence Awards 2019 as the 'Best Innovative Brand' in the Education sector.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:30 IST

BharatMatrimony's 'Find Your Equal' campaign wins award for...

New Delhi [India] July 18(ANI): India's No 1 and most trusted matrimony service BharatMatrimony's 'Find Your Equal' national campaign, starring MS Dhoni, which sharply focuses on women's right to equality in a relationship, won the award for 'Gender Sensitivity' at the International Advertising Associ

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 16:22 IST

Sensex plunges 318 points on global worries, Yes Bank down 12.7 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Equities ended a three-day winning streak on Thursday with across-the-board selling pressure during last hour of trading.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 15:51 IST

eBay expands presence in India through Paytm Mall integration

New Delhi, [India], July 18 (ANI): eBay Inc has invested about 150 million (nearly Rs 1,000 crore) in domestic e-tailer Paytm Mall for a 5.5 per cent stake.

Read More
iocl