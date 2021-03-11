JSW Steel posts production at 13 lakh tonnes in Feb

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): JSW Steel, the flagship business of 12 billion dollar JSW Group, on Thursday reported crude steel production of 13.06 lakh tonnes in February, down by one per cent from 13.2 lakh tonnes in the same month of previous year.

The average capacity utilisation was 93 per cent, it said in a statement.

The production of flat rolled products totalled 9.27 lakh tonnes in February, down 6 per cent from 9.82 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.



But the production of long rolled products rose dramatically by 10 per cent to 3.4 lakh tonnes in February from 3.08 lakh tonnes the same month last year.

JSW Steel is the only Indian company ranked among the top 10 steel producers in the world by World Steel Dynamics for the last 10 consecutive years.

Its manufacturing facility at Vijayanagar in Karnataka is the largest single location steel producing facility in India with a capacity of 12 million tonnes per year. (ANI)

