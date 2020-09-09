JSW Steel production up 5 pc y-o-y in August at 13.17 lakh tonnes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): JSW Steel, the flagship business of 12 billion dollar JSW Group, on Wednesday reported crude steel production of 13.17 lakh tonnes in August, up 6 per cent from 12.46 lakh tonnes in the previous month.

In August last year, however, it had recorded crude steel production of 12.53 lakh tonnes, up 5 per cent. The average capacity utilisation in August was 88 per cent, it said in a statement.

The production of flat-rolled products totalled 9.8 lakh tonnes in August, up 4 per cent from 9.4 lakh tonnes in July and 15 per cent from 8.51 lakh tonnes in August last year.

But the production of long rolled products declined by 3 per cent to 2.32 lakh tonnes in August from 2.4 lakh tonnes in July and 2.91 lakh tonnes in August last year.

JSW Steel is the only Indian company ranked among the top 10 steel producers in the world by World Steel Dynamics for the last 10 consecutive years. (ANI)

