Jubilant FoodWorks leads 11 crore strategic investment in Yuvraj Singh's backed wellness startup, Wellversed

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's largest food services company, Jubilant FoodWorks has led an 11 Crore investment in wellness D2C platform Wellversed.

Gurugram based Wellversed operates leading wellness and nutrition brands across several categories like ketogenic, vegan, gluten-free, low-carb, weight management, diabetes care, intermittent Fasting, sugar-free and plans to scale further as a platform that enables wellness and nutrition D2C brands.

Wellversed was founded in 2018 by Stanford Biodesign alumnus and third-time founder, Aanan Khurma along with Aditya Seth and Ripunjay Chachan (also a Stanford Biodesign alumnus).

Wellversed is also backed by the world-cup winner, cricket legend, Yuvraj Singh, who turned into an active investor and a wellness ambassador after his recovery from his life-threatening health condition.

In the words of Yuvraj Singh, "What stands apart about Wellversed is the absolute commitment of its founders to the cause of healthspan maximisation through Wellness brands. I think of Wellversed as more of an ideology that will completely redefine the wellness space in this decade. Having Jubilant on our team will significantly accelerate the pace of our growth."

The team also brought Aaris Kalra onboard as a founding team member via Wellversed's acquisition of wellness counselling Company Sport fit in 2020.

The global wellness market is valued at more than $1.5 trillion, with annual growth of 5-10%. "Today's consumers view wellness across all six dimensions - Better Health, Better Fitness, Better Nutrition, Better Appearance, Better Sleep, and Better Mindfulness," said Aanan Khurma, CEO of Wellversed on receiving funding from Jubilant FoodWorks.



He added, "The strategic alliance with one of India's commercial giants gives Wellversed a disproportionate advantage to serve millions of people through our wellness brands. This partnership will augment our existing digital expertise with massive offline distribution capabilities."

Wellversed began its journey as an enabler of food alternatives for people with lifestyle health conditions. The brand was discovered and supported in the early months by Huddle Accelerator and later on by angel investors like Govind Rajan, Alok Mittal, Tejinderpal Miglani, Rohit Chanana & Shankar Narayanan.

Speaking on the deal, Huddle Founding Partner, Sanil Sachar commented "Even in my preliminary interactions with Aanan, I had understood that his unrelenting pursuit of healthspan maximisation will make him one of the key stakeholders in the Wellness Industry. We have personally seen his vision strategically taking shape over the last few years. This investment by the commercial giant Jubilant is a validation of the leadership being created in this segment by Wellversed."

"I was convinced to work with Wellversed even before going into the details of the business. Aanan's vision, confidence, and passion to redefine wellness in this decade were sufficient to convince me to spend disproportionately more time with them as their exclusive financial advisor," said Sushanto Mitra, Founder & CEO - Lead Angels.

Wellversed brands are available across 25 online channels including their own website, Amazon, LBB, Big Basket, 1MG, Healthkart, Qtrove, Milk Basket and more.

Website: www.wellversed.in

