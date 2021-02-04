Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 revenue up 31 pc at Rs 1,057 crore

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Food services major Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts chain in India, said on Wednesday its revenue from operations in Q3 FY21 grew sequentially by 31 per cent at Rs 1,057 crore.

Domino's witnessed complete sales recovery during the quarter backed by continued strong growth momentum in delivery and takeaway channels which grew by 18.5 per cent and 64.3 per cent respectively.

The sales recovery continued in January with overall sales for Domino's growing by 6 per cent, driven by 19.2 per cent growth in delivery and 73.4 per cent growth in takeaway.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 279 crore in Q3 FY21 grew by 9.9 per cent and EBITDA margin at 26.4 per cent increased by 243 basis points year-on-year.

Profit after tax at Rs 125 crore grew by 20.6 per cent and profit margin at 11.8 per cent was up by 205 basis points year-on-year.



The company's liquidity strengthened further during the quarter with total cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits and investments increasing to Rs 952 crore as on December 31, 2020, up from Rs 828 crore as on September 30, 2020.

"As the Covid impact abates further, we believe that we are in for a period of strong, sustained growth in the future," said Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman & Managing Director Hari S Bhartia.

"The terrific work done by the teams and the bold steps that have been taken have led us to emerge even stronger from this crisis," they said in a statement.

Pratik Pota, CEO and Wholetime Director, said a strong on-ground execution, consumer-relevant innovations, continued investments in digital, disciplined control on costs and a ramp-up in new stores all helped the company deliver a strong performance last quarter.

"We are now shifting gears and preparing for an exciting period of growth ahead," he said.

Jubilant Foodworks is India's largest food service company. Its Domino's Pizza franchise extends across a network of 1,314 restaurants in 285 cities.

The company also has exclusive rights to develop and operate Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in India which has in operation 27 restaurants across 8 cities. (ANI)

