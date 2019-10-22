Jubilant FoodWorks reports 12 pc revenue growth in Q2

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Food services major Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts chain in India, on Tuesday reported operating revenues for the second quarter of current fiscal at Rs 988 crore, marking a growth of 12 per cent over Q2 FY19.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for Q2 FY20 totalled at Rs 235 crore at 23.8 per cent of revenue. Profit after tax (PAT) was at Rs 76 crore and normalised profit after tax (before one-time tax charge and exceptional item) was Rs 96 crore, a normalised margin of 9.7 per cent.

"In the face of a challenging external environment, we are glad to report that our strategy of offering value for money and superior customer experience has resulted in a strong double-digit revenue growth along with a sequential improvement in margins," said Chairman Shyam Bhartia.

"We believe that the Indian food services industry is structurally attractive and we have the right strategy and levers in place to help us drive profitable growth," he said in a statement.

The company opened 40 new Domino's stores during the quarter, highest in the last 15 quarters, taking the total store count up to 1,283 stores across 276 cities. All these stores were based on the new store design.

"Other emerging growth drivers such as Bangladesh and Hong's Kitchen also recorded a strong performance," said CEO and Whole-time Director Pratik Pota. (ANI)

