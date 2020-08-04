Jubilant launches Remdesivir in India for treatment of COVID-19

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Jubilant Life Sciences has launched Remdesivir for injection under the brand name JUBI-R in Indian market at a price of Rs 4,700 per vial of 100 mg and said it will make the drug available to over 1,000 hospitals providing COVID-19 treatment through its distribution network.

Jubilant's 24-hour helpline will enhance access to JUBI-R during these pandemic times where timely access to the drug may prove critical to treatment outcomes.

In order to increase its accessibility to patients below the poverty line and to frontline paramedical staff, Jubilant Bhartia Foundation -- a not-for-profit organisation of Jubilant Group -- is launching programmes aimed at the distribution of the drug.

In May, Jubilant entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc that granted it the right to register, manufacture and sell investigational drug Remdesivir in 127 countries including India.

Remdesivir is the only anti-viral drug that has received emergency use authorisation by the US Food and Drug Administration for treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalised with severe disease.

"We have launched the product at affordable prices and strive to make it available in sufficient quantities to meet the high demand for the drug in the Indian market and in other countries," said Chairman and Managing Director Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman Hari S Bhartia. (ANI)

