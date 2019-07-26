Jubilant Life Sciences Q1 profit down 9 pc y-o-y to Rs 185 crore

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Jubilant Life Sciences said on Friday its profit after tax edged 9 per cent lower at Rs 185 crore in the year-ago period.

While the revenue was up 5 per cent at Rs 2,182 crore, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) slipped one per cent at Rs 444 crore.

The earnings per share too came down to Rs 11.6 versus Rs 13 per share in Q1 of FY19.

"In life science ingredients segment, revenues have been 5 per cent year-on-year lower mainly due to decline in input prices that affected selling prices in the life science chemicals business," said Chairman Shyam Bhartia and Co-Chairman and Managing Director Hari Bhartia.

"Demand conditions for our businesses remain robust in key segments and we expect to deliver sustainable growth, going forward," they said in a statement.

Profitability improved due to volume and value increase in specialty intermediates and nutritional product businesses. Pharmaceutical segment revenues have been higher by 12 per cent year-on-year led by growth in CMO, Radiopharma and Allergy Therapy Products businesses.

Pharma segment EBITDA was 3 per cent lower with higher profitability in CMO, allergy and generic businesses offset by lower API volumes and one-off expenses. Adjusted for the one-off expenses, pharma EBITDA was higher year-on-year. (ANI)

