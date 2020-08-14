JUMPNET envisages to tap the USD 100 billion opportunities in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): BSE and NSE Listed, Jump Networks Limited (JUMPNET) - a technology company that provides next generation digital services on ultra-low bandwidth to the historically under-served sections of the society, is all set to capitalise the USD 100 billion plus opportunities in India through its plethora of offering including JUMP, Edmission, JumpTalk, and more.

Most countries with lower internet access are in Asia and Africa wherein India tops the list followed by China, as per visualcapitalist.com report. It further states, interestingly, India has the highest number of disconnected people despite having the second largest online market in the world.

50 per cent of the country's population still doesn't have internet access - for reference, only 14 per cent of the U.S. population remains disconnected to the web. However, India has also seen significant growth - between 2019 and 2020 - the number of internet users in the country grew by 128 million (plus 23 per cent). Clearly, India has some untapped potential as well as notable promising growth.

"The opportunity in India is the biggest in the world for our technology. Our integrated ecosystem 'JUMPNET' - physical and digital network offering - allows us to reach audiences most others cannot. With offices in multiple locations, B2B & B2C businesses and a strong and experienced team, JUMPNET's vision is to explore the $100 billion+ opportunity in India alone." He further added, "At JUMPNET, we constantly strive to create state-of-the-art, affordable technology solutions to build, develop and facilitate the sustainable digital inclusion of the masses across the globe," said Harshawardhan Sabale, Managing Director, Jump Networks Ltd.

The Company's mission is to help the "Next Billion" users cross the digital divide. There are 1.2 billion mobile users in India - 50 per cent reside in rural areas. By 2023, internet users are expected to rise by 40 per cent and number of smartphones to double and monthly mobile data consumption per user is growing at 152 per cent annually - more than twice the rates in the US and China.

"All these opportunities will benefit JUMPNET. Our strengths lie in tapping the opportunities in regions and providing our users with high quality digital services," said Sabale.

Significant growth in data/content consumption has outpaced the development of network infrastructure and has led to a scenario wherein there is a noticeable decrease in effective bandwidth per user. JUMPNET offers a multitude of digital services including but not limited to high-definition video and audio streaming, unlimited Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, unlimited audio calling, unlimited video calling, amongst others. Some of its brands include:

JUMP - a direct to consumer brand and its offering comprises multiple digital products and services at an ultra-low price point with zero additional data cost when accessed through their SIM-enabled set top box (STB).

Edmission offers a 'phygital' model of education for learners and educators across the world. It is also the first truly democratic platform for educators to reach out to potential learners by having access to completely equipped studio shoot facilities as well as an integrated learning management system (LMS).

JumpTalk is a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service and a video conferencing solution for businesses that enables users anywhere in the world to make high-quality audio and video calls to anywhere in the world.

GAIA AgriTech works with farmers of the Konkan region to produce organic milk and eggs in a transparent, no middle-men, technology driven environment.

"We have always believed that our shareholders are our most important asset. As we grow, we want to continue to share the wealth we create with them and that's what prompted us to adopt a dividend policy where we have reserved a minimum of 10 per cent of our net profit after tax to be distributed amongst the shareholders. We hope to continue to generate more wealth for all our stakeholders," said Sabale, while commenting upon the benefits for shareholders.

