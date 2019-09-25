Junaid Kaliwala with Shera and friends at SOS store launch
Junaid Kaliwala with Shera and friends at SOS store launch

Junaid Kaliwala launched his 9th Fitness Supplement Store in Mumbai

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:38 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's first IFBB Pro Junaid Kaliwala recently turned entrepreneur as he started his own chain of health supplement stores which are names as Source of Supplements (SOS).
SOS stores provide health and fitness supplements as well as wellness products. With a vision to provide authentic supplements, Junaid has opened stores at multiple locations across Maharashtra, Gujarat and towards South of India. Adding one more location to the list, a new SOS store was launched at Lokhandwala, Shastri Nagar in Mumbai on Sunday, September 22.
The store was launched by none other than Salman Khan's friend and bodyguard, Shera. Shera cut the ribbon and announced the opening of the store. Other esteemed guests present for the occasion included SOS Franchise partners Manoj Patil, Hatim Khan, Rubal Dhankar and Arif Chunawala. Also present at the store launch were Wahid Bamboowala, Nishay, Pranil Gandhi, Feriha, Akshay Kolhatkar, Shweta Sakharkar, Shebaz, Rutujah Hegshetye, Ajay Pundir, Deepali, Siddhant Jaiswal, Vinayak Patil, Prema Anchan, Vaishali Bohir and Raj Shah. The store will be operational on all days of the week.
"It is not a business for me as it is my passion to serve the society and is like giving back to society what it has given me in terms of fitness," said Junaid Kaliwala.
Source of Supplements had opened its first shop in Borivali, Mumbai. Within a time frame of less than five months, the brand now has nine stores. These stores are at prime locations in Silvasa, Banjara Hills at Hyderabad, Kalyani Nagar Bangalore, Bhavnagar, Mirzapur, Surat and more. All these stores provide best products under lifestyle and also have provision of free delivery across India. The company plans to open 15 stores in rural areas including 2 Tier and 3 Tier cities very soon.
Founder of SOS, Junaid Kaliwala is India's First Professional (IFBB PRO) Men's Physique Athlete. He is a certified Fitness Expert. His knowledge, experience and hunger to learn, makes him stand out in today's competitive fitness world. He has done his strength and conditioning certification and is a certified kettlebell and functional trainer. His ambition is to bring awareness amongst people to adopt a healthy lifestyle, help others achieve their fitness goals and create a distinct transformation of lives.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 16:19 IST

