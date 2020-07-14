June WPI inflation falls by 1.81 pc but food prices climb up

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The annual rate of inflation based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI) stood at minus 1.81 per cent in June as compared to 2.02 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year, data released by the government on Tuesday showed.

In May, it stood at minus 3.21 per cent.

The WPI food inflation in June came in at 3.05 per cent versus 2.31 per cent in May while core inflation rate was at minus 0.9 per cent versus minus 1.3 per cent month-on-month, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The index for primary articles with a weightage of 22.62 per cent increased by 2.28 per cent to 139.3 in June from 136.2 in May.

Prices of crude petroleum and natural gas (16.3 per cent), food articles (1.97 per cent) and non-food articles (1.71 per cent) increased as compared to May. Prices of minerals (minus 1.72 per cent) declined as compared to May.

The index for manufactured products group with a weightage of 64.23 per cent increased by 0.42 per cent to 118.6 in June from 118.1 in May.

(ANI)

