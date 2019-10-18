Bajaj Finserv Logo
#JustEMI to fulfil all your aspirations this Diwali and shop without compromise with Bajaj Finserv

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv is making your Diwali more sparkling with a slew of festive offers if one shops via the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network.
These offers are valid till 28 October, 2019 and are promoted through the company's month-long #JustEMI wali Sparkling Diwali Campaign.
Bajaj Finserv is helping customers purchase products of their choice on No Cost EMIs with Zero Processing Fee and Zero Down payment options, making payments convenient and flexible for them.
As a part of the campaign, the company has created a virtual EMI Network Town wherein customers can browse through various products available on Bajaj Finserv across a range of 90,000+ retailers spread across 1,800 cities, through Bajaj Finserv EMI Network card. One can shop on Bajaj Finserv EMI Network and easily #JustEMI their purchases for a Sparkling Diwali. Here are some of the other benefits one can avail:
* Festive shopping is made even easier as one can avail loans up to Rs 4 lakh to buy multiple products like mobiles, furniture, television, groceries, etc. on easy EMIs across 90,000+ partner stores available in over 1800 cities across the country.
* With hassle-free loan approval, one can simply go online and fill a simple form to get instant details on their pre-approved loan amount.
* Too much documentation work is always painful but with Bajaj Finserv one doesn't need to worry about multiple forms and unnecessary paperwork. Customers can easily access the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network by submitting basic KYC documents along with a cancelled cheque.
* With just a simple swipe, Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card helps customers make EMI purchases conveniently. Existing Bajaj Finserv customers could apply for the card through the customer portal - Experia, while new customers could get the card by purchasing any product and submitting the documents at any of the Bajaj Finserv partner stores.
* Customers can avail exciting discounts, cashback, vouchers and freebies with 1000+ exciting offers on the EMI Network. So, this season, one can #JustEMI their purchases to grab hold of cashback of up to Rs 3,000 and vouchers from brands like Netflix, Big Bazaar, BookMyShow, Pizza Hut among others. While the shopping vouchers run-up to Rs 1,200 one can get a 20 per cent discount on domestic hotel bookings with MakeMyTrip. Also, you can avail pre-approved offers online of up to Rs.10 crore. These offers will be on till 28 October, 2019.
* Select customers also stand a chance to avail Flat 10 per cent cash back on the purchase of LED TVs and Smart phones. This offer is valid at Bajaj Finserv Partner stores PAN India (excluding Tamil Nadu) till 20 October, 2019.
Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:07 IST

