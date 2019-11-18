Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort and Spa, one of the most luxurious leisure destinations in India, located in the heart of Uttarakhand is proud to receive the prestigious award for the Best Luxury Hotel in India from Hospitality India Travel Awards 2019.
The resort with its sophisticated elegance and chic style is set amidst the surreal ambiance of the lush Garhwal mountain range and is the perfect getaway for guests who want to experience and enjoy the serenity of nature, in the lap of nature.
The epitome of grandeur, luxury with a heightened sense of comfort, the JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa redefines luxury. Rich, indulgent rooms offering panoramic views of the valley, expansive dining options, and Himalayan experiences. Tastefully appointed meeting spaces, a large entertainment zone, and the acclaimed Cedar Spa by L'Occitane ensure that the resort offers new experiences every day.
Hospitality India Travel Awards is an all-India platform to recognise those behind the success of the travel and hospitality industry and to celebrate the achievers. A first-of-its-kind, the India Travel Awards is India's first internet voting-based awards, and are hence fair and unbiased. These awards are supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and esteemed trade bodies viz; SKAL, PATA, ADTOI, TAFI, IAAI, and OTOAI, etc, to name a few.
According to Sachin Mylavarapu, GM, JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort and Spa, "We are really proud to receive this award from a respected platform like Hospitality India Travel awards. This reinforces our commitment to offering the best industry standards in terms of customer experiences, bespoke packages, and attractions that celebrate the magnificence of our natural surroundings."
JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort and Spa wins Best Luxury Hotel in India Award
ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:26 IST
