K-tech NASSCOM CoE, MeitY launch Enterprise Innovation Challenge Platform

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): K-tech NASSCOM Centre of Excellence (CoE) - IoT & AI in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has launched Enterprise Innovation Challenge platform - Supply Chain as the first theme.

Impactful solutions from startups for the problem statements identified by enterprises including Jubilant Food Works & Diageo will be discovered in this challenge. This initiative aims to leverage the innovations created by Indian entrepreneurs and to foster sustained engagements between innovative startups and enterprises. This challenge also seeks to provide access to the platform, resources, startups, and institutions which can be engaged in this process of solution identification based on the problem statements provided by enterprises.

"Enterprise innovation challenge provide conducive platform to meet the market demand for quick identification and implementation of solutions through innovation. Initiatives like this are extremely crucial to accelerate innovative solution development & adoption for complex industry challenges through Co-creation," said Dr. Ajai K. Garg, Director, Scientist, MeitY.



The Enterprise Innovation Challenge-Supply Chain will see participants finding out solutions of 3 pre-identified problem statements including computer vision-based road and driver analytics platform to reduce vehicle breakdown and improve the distribution process compliance and reduce food safety risk (Jubilant FoodWorks Limited); asset register through bar code/RFID sensor to capture asset presence/ movement across sites (Diageo India private Limited); analysis and reduction of in-transit breakages.

Based on the initial scrutiny, the committee will further provide the list of top five applicants per use case who will pitch their solutions before a jury comprising of experts in the area of supply chain and academia etc. especially constituted to adjudicate the contestants. Further, the jury would shortlist the top three applicants in each problem statement area who will be showing the efficacy of their respective solutions for possible integration in providing cost effective solutions to respective enterprises. The winner will get an opportunity for the paid POC with the respective enterprise. The solutions by the interested entities will be used to augment, improve and scale the supply chain issues defined by the enterprises.

"There is a need for a collaborative approach where the companies can quickly transform themselves through innovations to identify emerging challenges and provide solutions in the new normal. Initiatives like Enterprise Innovation Challenge are the need of the hour to help the enterprises discover and adopt ready-made solutions to speed-up their transformation journey in a faster and low-risk manner," said Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO, NASSCOM Center of Excellence.

