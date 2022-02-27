Kalakriti Award 2022 held at JW Marriott, Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 26 (ANI/Target Media): On 24th February Kalakriti Award ceremony, filled with eminent personalities from the film and television industry and other sectors, was held at JW Marriott, Kolkata.

Bollywood actress, Maine Pyar Kiya girl, Bhagyashree was invited as the guest of honour. One of the best astrologers in India and Social Worker Dr Sohini Sastri was also invited in this award evening.

Dr Sastri felicitates Tollywood actress and MP Nusrat Jahan as "Best Actress" for her exceptional performance in the film Dictionary.



Tonushree Chakraborty has also bagged the "Best Actress" award for her film Antardhan. Few of the other awardees were Prosenjit Chatterjee for best male actor, Solanki Roy for best debutant, Shakuntala Barua for Lifetime Achievement, Zinia Sen for best screenplay, Monami Ghosh for digital and social media face, Lajbonti Roy for best Rabindra Sangeet, Sangita Sinha for fresh face of the year and many more actors, actresses, directors and technicians from television and film industry.

Dr Sastri is playing a huge role on spreading awareness about Covid -19 and she has been asked about the difficulties faced by every industry during the covid period and how should we proceed. As per Dr Sastri, we don't have an alternative so we must continue our work. But we have to be careful always, maintain the necessary covid guidelines and self-consciousness are the only things that can help the human race in this challenging situations.

She said, we all should remember it's not going to disappear very soon, so keep yourself protected and do your job. This is how our lifestyle is going to be for few coming years. She has wished good health and fortune to all the actors, actresses, technicians from Television and film industry.

