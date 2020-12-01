Kalki Koechlin stands out on the Cover of Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, shot on OnePlus 8T 5G

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading fashion and women's magazines, Harper's Bazaar and Cosmopolitan have photographed their November digital covers in a creative way: on the recently-released OnePlus 8T 5G.

This special collaboration marks an important moment in technology, and stars the award-winning actor and writer, Kalki Koechlin.

The striking covers for Harper's Bazaar India and Cosmopolitan were shot with Kalki in the picturesque lanes of Pondicherry. The OnePlus 8T 5G, which comes with a robust set of features, also boasts of four rear cameras that offer exceptional photo quality.

The OnePlus 8T camera perfectly captured the brightness of the garments used at the shoot, even in low-light conditions. The camera also comes with an ultra-wide lens and super stable video, making it easier to shoot magazine-quality editorials. In addition, a terrific battery life meant the camera could be used throughout the 8-hour editorial shoot, without a need for charging the device.

But one feature on OnePlus devices that deserves special mention is Zen Mode, which promotes digital well-being by encouraging users to take a break from their digital lives.



"Technology is becoming increasingly integral to everything we do, and with so many tools available at our fingertips, it is also important to develop a sense of digital balance," said Cosmopolitan Editor and Harper's Bazaar Digital Editor Nandini Bhalla. "Our association with OnePlus was a seamless fit, as we truly believe that technology should improve our lives, and not distract from them. And with this partnership, we seek to spread and promote this positive message."

"We believe that digital cognizance is the need of the hour and are very happy that Cosmopolitan India & Harper's Bazaar have decided to touch upon this extensively in their November issue. At OnePlus, digital health and creating checks and balances for healthy use of your technology is something that we strongly stand by. That approach is evident in our creative process for products as well with features like Zen Mode and Work-Life Balance helping our users interact with their smartphones more consciously, free of distractions. We are honoured to be working with Cosmo and Bazaar to talk to a larger audience on digital well-being, an issue that touches each and every one of us personally," said Siddhant Narayan, Head of Marketing, OnePlus India, speaking on the initiative.

"OnePlus remains a very special partner, and together, we have created several memorable campaigns over the last year. I am pleased to take our partnership forward in a more inclusive way, by spreading a very vital communication around digital well-being. I am extremely proud of what we have been able to achieve. I believe it is a great initiative by OnePlus to sensitise people about the need to have a certain 'balance' when it comes to the use of technology," said Karen Wilson Kumar, Publisher of India Today Lifestyle Group.

The OnePlus 8T was launched in India on October 14, and quickly gained popularity amongst smartphone users.

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the 'Never Settle' mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

