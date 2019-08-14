Kalpataru launches luxury tower 'Camellia' at Kalpataru Paramount in Thane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kalpataru">Kalpataru, India's leading premium and luxury real estate developer, announced the launch of new luxury tower 'Camellia' amidst the existing 5.4 acre project Kalpataru">Kalpataru Paramount, located close to Kapurbawdi, Thane (W).

Camellia is the third tower to be launched at Kalpataru">Kalpataru Paramount and offers three configurations for 2 BHK luxury apartments across 33 floors. The project incorporates several innovative, state-of-art design features including the unique 'Chamfered Triangle' design.

The towers are built in the shape of a chamfered triangle which is a triangle with flattened corners. This shape ensures that each room has an independent view and that no window looks on into another apartment. Each apartment has three open sides that provide breathtaking views, ingress for ample natural lighting and effective cross- ventilation.

Designed by renowned architect Kiran Kapadia and landscaping done by Singapore based Tectonix Limited, the project has class leading amenities, including two clubhouses, an infinity pool, toddlers pool and poolside cabana, gym and spa, fitness centre, multiple activity and indoor games room, children's play area, multipurpose court and a party hall.

The project is situated at prime location on the main road, just off the Kapurbawdi Circle, ensuring seamless connectivity and access to several prominent shopping, healthcare, educational and other lifestyle facilities.

The project is close to the upcoming metro stations on Line 4 to Wadala, Metro Line 4A to Gaimukh connecting to Line 10 to Mira Road, Metro Line 5 to Kalyan-Bhiwandi and Thane circular railway, besides Ghodbunder Road and Thane railway station, offering residents easy connectivity options to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and the rest of Thane.

The project has been registered as Paramount A bearing MahaRERA Registration No P51700004031, Paramount B bearing MahaRERA Registration No P51700004741 and Paramound D bearing MahaRERA Registeration No P51700021474.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

