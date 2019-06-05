Kalpataru
Kalpataru

Kalpataru launches 'Starlight' in Kolshet Road, Thane

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2019 08:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kalpataru, India's leading premium and luxury real estate developer announced the launch of 'Starlight', a premium multi-amenity residential development within its upcoming integrated township in Kolshet Road, Thane (W).
'Starlight offers 1, 2, 3, 4 BHK and 3 BHK Sky Loft apartments. The project incorporates several innovative, state-of-art design features which finely balance exclusivity and privacy, with functionality and efficient use of space. Thoughtful placement of walls, doors and windows enable efficient furniture layout without space wastage, besides good cross ventilation for maximum functionality and comfort.
'Starlight' builds to the green island concept, where apartment windows open to green landscaped spaces. Large windows designed to trace the sun's path enable good natural ventilation and sunlight throughout the year.
Thoughtfully designed internal pathways are high on visual delight and lavishly conceptualised entrance lobbies of the towers enhance the arrival experience.
The project offers its residents the very best in leisure, sports and community living facilities. Class-leading amenities include gym and spa, fitness centre, multiple activities and indoor games room, Olympic- length swimming pool, toddlers' pool, poolside cabana, children's play area, viewing decks and function hall. The peripheral amenities are racquet club (badminton, tennis, table tennis and squash courts), cricket pitch, putting greens, jogging trails, multipurpose court and outdoor fitness zone. The project has recreational zones at the eco- deck, coupled with landscaped terraces on the towers that present the perfect amalgamation of comfort and luxury.
The project is situated adjacent to the iconic 20.5 acre Grand Central Park being developed by Kalpataru for TMC. The park draws inspiration from New York's Central Park, Chicago's Millennium Park and London's Regent Park, and is being created by a team comprising of prominent global architects, landscape designers and planners.
Hans Brouwer of HB Design, Singapore, credited with projects such as Bangkok's iconic residential landmark, 'The River' is the design architect. Aedas Pte. Ltd., Singapore, architect to iconic projects such as the new World Trade Centre, Jakarta, the 82 storey Ocean Heights Residential Towers in Dubai are the master planners. Arup, Hong Kong, expert consultants on tall buildings and partners to iconic projects such as Beijing's landmark Bird's Nest Olympic Stadium, is the structural consultant. Award-winning design studio ONE Landscape, which has worked on path-breaking projects such as Quy Nhon Culture Park, Vietnam and One Island East Plaza, Hong Kong is the landscape designer.
Situated close to the upcoming metro stations on Line 4 to Wadala, Metro Line 4A to Gaimukh connecting to Line 10 to Mira Road, Metro Line 5 to Kalyan-Bhiwandi and Thane circular railway, besides Ghodbunder Road and Thane Railway station, the project's central location will offer residents easy connectivity options to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and the rest of Thane. The project's close proximity to several prominent educational institutions, shopping, recreation and healthcare facilities will provide residents with multiple options for their various lifecycle needs.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 11:33 IST

Growth rates in low-income countries below mark to reduce...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): Growth rates in low-income countries are expected to rise to 6 per cent in 2020 from 5.4 per cent this year, but that is still not enough to substantially reduce poverty, according to the World Bank (WB).

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 10:43 IST

Light & Life Academy - Preparing you for a rewarding career in...

Ooty (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): A lot of students these days are showing a keen interest in non-traditional subjects like photography and are not just making a career but also a name for themselves in the field.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 10:23 IST

Stock market closed due to public holiday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): The stock market was closed on Wednesday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr, which is celebrated by Muslims to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 08:50 IST

Consolidate your debt, lower your dues with personal loan from...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In today's age of credit cards and easy financing options, it is inevitable that you have to pay multiple EMIs. This can often strain your finances and lead to the payment of penal interest and late charges due to default on payments.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 05:28 IST

World Bank retains India's growth rate for FY19-20 at 7.5%

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The World Bank retained its forecast of India's growth rate at 7.5 per cent for the current financial year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 18:29 IST

Clovia and Colors TV enter into a strategic collaboration

New Delhi [India] June 04 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Clovia, India's fastest growing lingerie brand, has partnered with Colors TV for an exclusive sleepwear collection called the 'STARLIT collection' which will be worn by characters from the TV shows on Colors. The collection was launched in April this year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 17:52 IST

BPCL, HPCL pick up 25 pc stake each in IOC's LPG pipeline project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): The government-owned oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum have signed an agreement to form a joint venture company for the country's largest LPG pipeline project from Kandla in Gujarat to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 16:41 IST

WayCool takes over distribution operations of Farm Taaza

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 04(ANI/BusinessWire India): WayCool Foods & Products Pvt Ltd has engaged into a business transfer agreement with Farm Taaza, a Bengaluru based fresh produce e-commerce enterprise that works with online and offline retailers and other clients.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 16:31 IST

Selling pressure pulls down equity indices as investors hope for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended in the negative territory on Tuesday as traders booked profit and investors awaited the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision on interest rates later this week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 14:59 IST

AAI signs pact with Boeing to modernise air traffic management in India

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and aerospace major Boeing on Tuesday announced the signing of a technical assistance agreement to develop an air traffic management roadmap which will improve airspace utilisation and help maintain efficient aircraft operations.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 14:51 IST

India lost $13 billion in revenue collections due to trade...

.Washington DC [United States], June 4 (ANI): Potential tax revenue losses to the Indian government due to trade misinvoicing are estimated at 13 billion dollars in 2016, according to a study by think-tank Global Financial Integrity (GFI).

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 14:34 IST

Head to Haut Monde in Dehradun this summer vacation

New Delhi [India] June 04 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Haut Monde, Hill Stream Resort and Spa, situated among the lush green mountains, provide the most luxurious rooms. In the village of Kokliyal, Dehradun, Haut Monde Resorts provides with the best balcony views of the setting sun on the horizon, green lawns, an

Read More
iocl