Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) said on Friday it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,263 crore in the power and infrastructure contracting sectors.
In power transmission and distribution business, the orders are from Power Grid Corporation and companies in South America.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has placed orders for design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning for railway electrification, including overhead equipment, traction power supply and associated works.
Indian Oil Corporation has given an order for oil and gas pipeline laying and associated works. Besides, KPTL's international subsidiary has secured new power transmission and distribution projects in Europe.
"Our order book continues to grow on the backdrop of these new orders and further helps us to strengthen our leadership position in the businesses that we operate," said KPTL's Managing Director and CEO Manish Mohnot.
"Our diversified order book combined with the L1 (lowest bid) position of about Rs 2,300 crore gives us the confidence to meet our revenue and profitability guidance for FY19-20," he said in a statement.
KPTL is one of the largest engineering, procurement and construction companies in India engaged in power transmission and distribution, oil and gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing and logistics business with a strong international presence in power transmission and distribution. (ANI)
Kalpataru Power Transmission bags new orders worth Rs 1,263 crore
ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:09 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) said on Friday it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,263 crore in the power and infrastructure contracting sectors.