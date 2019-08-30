Kalpataru Power Transmission bags new orders worth Rs 1,263 crore

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 10:50 IST

ICRA sacks MD & CEO Naresh Takkar over allegations of misconduct

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): ICRA Ltd has ousted its Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Naresh Takkar, nearly three months after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) received an anonymous complaint alleging misconduct at the credit rating agency under him.