Kandima Maldives redefines a WIN

One lucky winner will live a dream life for one year and it all starts by just uploading a photo, it's that easy! Reimagining new limits and endless possibilities for an incredible vacation experience, the resort invites travel enthusiasts from the world over to come and play!

The grand prize promises 365 K' sunrises, lip-smacking dining experiences, mesmerizing Maldivian sunsets, kilometres of sandy beaches with crystal clear waters, oh-so-stylish selfies, refreshing snorkelling sessions, creative yoga and wellness workshops, soul-stirring music beats or simply 365 relaxing beach walks. This comes at the heels of the resort opening for guests from the first of September this year.

A 360° experience for 365 days

Kandima Maldives, in association with Conde Nast Traveller (India & Middle East), presents this lifetime opportunity. With a few simple steps to enter, contestants will be eligible to win this dream vacation worth Rs 1 crore (USD 150,000 plus) for a complete year!

That's not all; the lucky winner will be able to bring along their companion and two children below 12 years of age to experience this once in a lifetime journey at Kandima Maldives.

The winner will receive a full board stay at the gorgeous Kandima Sky Studio, complimentary unlimited round-trip domestic flight transfers to the resort, exclusive resort vouchers, and loads of kool experiences to explore during their entire stay duration.

The winner can choose to stay at Kandima Maldives for 365 days in one go or visit as many times as they want during the one-year validity period. #Justplay Terms & Conditions apply.

How to enter the global travel contest

Kandima Maldives is here to make life simple and fun! The global travel contest is no different. To enter, simply access the contest website at www.kandima.com/365daysinparadise and upload a creatively shot, original photo of yourself enjoying one of the key Kandima Ingredients i.e. Nature, Sports & Wellness, Food, Adventure or Fun, and yay! you are ready to roll! Be sure to also post your entry on your social media and tag #KandimaMaldives #365DaysInParadise. Entries close on October 8th, 2020!

The top 15 shortlisted participants will enter the final round and submit a one-minute innovatively imagined video on - 'How do you imagine your 365 days at Kandima, Maldives'. This will be uploaded on the contest website and followed by public voting. Entries for the final phase close on October 20th, 2020.

Our panel of judges will select and announce the lucky winner on November 1st, 2020, on the website and the social media channels of Kandima Maldives and Conde Nast Traveller (India & Middle East). The winner can start to redeem their '365 days in Paradise' holiday from as soon as November 15th onwards at the lush tropiKal playground of Kandima Maldives!

"We are delighted to announce the experience redefining '365 Days in Paradise' contest. For us at Kandima, it's part of the spirit that not only ties back to our brand promise but also emphasizes our goals to offer a spectrum of thoughtfully reimagined experiences to our guests. We are sure that with this once in a lifetime opportunity we will create a global marketing campaign to remember," said Neeraj Seth, Director of Marketing Communication & Public Relations, Kandima Maldives.

Being a step ahead in addressing the new travel expectations, Kandima is where boredom simply does not exist, matching the customer's expectations and helping them achieve their bucket list!

Kandima Maldives welcomes guests to rediscover an inspiring active lifestyle. Kandima's specially designed K'OnGuard programme closely manages all health, safety and service protocols, with a state-of-the-art Medical Clinic and international doctors to provide round the clock assistance on the island.

The resort inspires guests to live life to the absolute fullest with all safety guidelines intact and no compromise on the fun elements. #MyKindOfPlace #LifestyleReimagined.

This game-changing resort is an affordable lifestyle destination. Kandima Maldives is smart, playful, rooted and responsible. This three-kilometer resort is a place with an authentic Maldivian soul.

It is all about genuine hospitality with a human touch and innovative solutions that make use of the latest technology. Kandima Maldives is part of the hospitality group Pulse Hotels & Resorts, and caters for guests of all ages: families, couples, groups of friends and honeymooners.

Whether you seek relaxation, both aquatic and island adventures, wellbeing, fitness or just family time, this 264-room beach resort has something for everybody. With one of the longest outdoor pools in the Maldives, football pitch, tennis and volleyball courts, Aquaholics water sports and dive centre, Kula art studio and many more, there is plenty to keep everyone occupied.

Established in 2015, Pulse Hotels and Resorts is an umbrella brand for a range of innovative and contemporary hotels and resorts that are being built upon their core philosophy of being smart, playful, rooted and responsible.

Creators of extraordinary experiences, the company uses commercial and innovative thinking to develop hotels, resorts and properties that are intelligent, inspire and delight.

