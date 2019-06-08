Kanpur-based Jeeto Detergent reveals plans to ace the detergent sector

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The detergent segment has been witnessing a decisive shift in recent years. Many new brands are trying to disrupt the market with their products and a unique brand voice.

In addition to this, competitive pricing is also being used to float a brand apart from the competitive big names in the industry. Kanpur-based Jeeto Detergent has also fastened their activities to place their brand amongst the masses in the market.

Jeeto Detergent as a brand is working hand in hand with the Mumbai-based globally acclaimed firm 3EA for research and marketing expertise to place themselves as an affordable yet leading brand in the personal care segment, especially powder detergents.

The detergent market is sprinkled with healthy competition and in order for Jeeto Detergent to disrupt the current scenario; it is pitted against brands like Rin, Fena, Ghari Detergent and Tide. According to the data procured by 3EA for the brand, the Indian detergent market is predicted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5 per cent since last year till 2023.

Nirma, Jyothy Laboratories, Fena, and Reckitt Benckiser are tapping the potential of the market, in addition to the market biggies like HUL, RSPL and P&G. This seems to be the right time for Diogy Laboratories, who manufactures Jeeto Detergent to place themselves firmly in the market and tap the rising consumer demand.

As we spoke to the team of Jeeto Detergent, they revealed that many activities are being undertaken in order to root the brand voice and brand personality in the matter. A product of Diogy Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Jeeto manufactures and distributes products covering various segments of the detergent market. The USP of the product is being a provider of the best value for money to the customers. The team also revealed that the consumer always wins with Jeeto, which perfectly explains their tagline 'Jeet ki Taakat'.

"We are a company of the people, for the people and by the people and our mission is to grow together. We have established ourselves in the market with a sole reason to make Jeeto a leading brand by 2025 in the FMCG industry, where we wish to have a strong presence in the north and central markets across India", said Vikas Jaiswal, Group MD, Jeeto Detergent.

They have several plans in the pipeline, which include, localizing the production units at different places in order to tap the opportunity and garner growth locality-wise, digital and on-ground marketing activities, placing the brand voice 'Jeet ki Taakat' across all communications.

In order to achieve its objective, the brand is looking to place themselves as a consumer-centric, continually improving, and evolving brand. Jaiswal further added that their ability to understand the profound changes in product technology and consumer needs helps us in making Jeeto Detergent as a brand, exactly the way a consumer desires it to be.

Jeeto Detergent is another affordable and effective product for consumers from the house of Diogy. The company is looking to adopt new market trends and practices to build an expanding customer base and strong brand equity across the detergent market segments. A new punchline - Jeet ki taakat, jeet ki taakat, jeet ki taakat, 'jeeto' aur dho daalo has also been added for their marketing communication.

The study also revealed that Jeeto Detergent scores 8 on a scale of 10 with regards to safety norms while usage of detergents for hand-washing. This number is on par with the numbers released by the existing big players in the market. The low-spend price point (Rs 10-15) is very strongly ingrained in the minds of consumers; Jeeto Detergent's affordable pricing enables them to further penetrate the market.

Their presence will continue to evolve on the digital platforms in order to strengthen Jeeto Detergent as a people's brand in the detergent market. After our conservation with the brand's team, we can expect we will be hearing a lot about 'Jeet ki Taakat' in the coming months.

