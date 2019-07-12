Dioxin-free sanitary napkins that can curb chances of cervical cancer
Dioxin-free sanitary napkins that can curb chances of cervical cancer

Kanpur-based Unicorn Hygiene Products announces new sanitary napkin brand Senitta

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:15 IST

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 12(ANI/NewsVoir): Hygiene matters and Unicorn Hygiene Products is ready to address the pain points in terms of female hygiene with their new product Senitta.
We all know that India has been witnessing a booming economy and it is already a hot investment destination for both local and global investors.
According to estimates from market research, the Indian tissue paper and hygiene product market will continue to significantly grow until 2025. Well, that brings us to Senitta, a new brand of sanitary napkins by Unicorn Hygiene Products that will hit the markets soon. We spoke at lengths with the team behind Senitta to understand what makes it different from the other brands in the market, especially the big players like Whisper Ultra, StayFree and more.
"The upper class of the economy is trying to find high quality products, however many people in rural areas have still have not started using sanitary napkins. We want to provide good quality sanitary napkins across the classes and masses to carve a niche for Senitta in the market", Asfand Akhtar, Founder and Chairman, Unicorn Hygiene Products.
The team behind Senitta is leaving no stone unturned in order to place a proper brand voice and positioning for the product in the hygiene market. We were fortunate enough to have the first look at the packaging that is in the final stages. This beautifully packaged box in vibrant colours, has been sitting on our desk. Yet we have not felt the need to hide the package, as a majority of people would have done if it was a pack of regular brand of sanitary napkins out in the open.
Sanitary napkins and the talks around it are still done in hushed tones. The Unicorn Hygiene team wants to eradicate these hushed tones by placing their brand Senitta into the market. The brand positioning duties for the brand along with the digital activities are being handled by Mumbai-based consulting firm 3EA.
"The penetration rate of sanitary products was only 24 per cent by the end of 2018 and this figure is expected to grow to 52 per cent by 2025, so we will be going to capture the maximum market share out of it", he added.
According to a report published in December 2017, only 58 per cent of women in the country in the age group of 15 to 24 use a hygienic method of menstrual protection. The Indian sanitary napkin market reached $511.5 million in 2018, and is expected to grow to $992.8 million by 2024 at a CAGR of more than 12 percent during 2019-2024. Senitta wants to provide the women with a solution to cut down on the lower side of the menstrual protection number along with tapping the market potential with their introduction.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:16 IST

Find and Finance a property with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited's...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited one of the most diversified NBFCs in the country recently launched the Bajaj Housing Finance Limited's Homes and Loans , a homebuyer's one-stop housing soluti

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:04 IST

Kantar Releases CX+ India Retail Banking Report 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): In today's experience era, the majority of CEOs believe customer centricity is essential for driving business growth.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:59 IST

Infosys profit up 5.3 pc to Rs 3,802 crore in Q1 FY20

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): IT services major Infosys said on Friday its profit during the first quarter (April to June) of 2019-20 rose 5.3 per cent to Rs 3,802 crore from Rs 3,612 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:43 IST

Pyjamas are Forgiving - Over 100k Copies Sold

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 12(ANI/NewsVoir): Juggernaut is extremely proud to announce that Twinkle's Pyjamas are Forgiving has sold over 100K copies, according to the Nielson BookScan, the country's most authoritative sales chart, which includes the sales data of Amazon and Flipkart and other

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:31 IST

SBI waives off NEFT, RTGS charges to boost e-transactions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): State Bank of India on Friday announced waiving off charges on IMPS, NEFT and RTGS transactions through internet and mobile banking after the Reserve Bank of India decided to do so in a bid to move the country towards a less-cash economy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:07 IST

Sensex ends lower, Nifty falls below 11,600

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Equities closed with a negative note on Friday after giving up intra-day gains during the closing hour of trading.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:04 IST

Ashoka Innovators for Public Shortlists' Teens for 1st Global...

Benagaluru (Karanataka) [India] July 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): Ashoka Innovators for the Public, which supports the world's largest network of social entrepreneurs, has shortlisted 12 teenagers from India for the first Global edition of their Young Changemakers Programme.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 15:56 IST

IndusInd Bank reports 38 pc jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 1,433 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): IndusInd Bank on Friday reported net profit of Rs 1,433 crore for the quarter ended June 2019, up 38 per cent compared to Rs 1,036 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:41 IST

TVS launches India's first ethanol-based motorcycle

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): TVS Motor Company launched India's first ethanol-based motorcycle on Friday in line with the government's initiative to opt for green and sustainable future mobility solutions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:31 IST

Quess Corp gets Rs 51 crore from Amazon by issuing 7.54 lakh...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): Business services provider Quess Corp said on Friday that its board has approved allotment of company's preferential equity shares to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC for Rs 50.99 crore.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:59 IST

Banks more risk-tolerant in housing loans but affordability...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): A recent survey by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows that banks are getting more risk-tolerant in housing loans but affordability across the country has worsened over the past four years.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:45 IST

This Monsoon, combat waterborne diseases with pocket insurance...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In 2018, more than 1.3 crore people were diagnosed with waterborne diseases in India, according to data reported from the CBHI and Ministry of Health.

Read More
iocl