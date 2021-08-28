Kansaltancy Ventures is selected as the Outreach Partner by The Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kharagpur

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Kharagpur, is a student body/ organization that fosters the entrepreneurship spirit among students in India.

It is organizing one of its flagship events - Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive: Local Startups' Meet 2021 (EAD'21), a mammoth nationwide drive to increase awareness regarding entrepreneurship and to kindle an entrepreneurial spirit among the students.

The event will be held in association with prominent colleges/ venture capitalists, in September-October 2021, across India. Kansaltancy Ventures, a premier Investment Management & Venture Capital firm is selected as the Outreach Partner to help conduct this event.

Having multiple years of experience with Startups and Growth Companies, Kansaltancy Ventures provides eminent services like Equity Funding & Structured Debt Planning, Pitching to Investors, Buy-side Mergers & Acquisitions, Pitch Deck Preparations & Presentations, Business Planning & Project Plan Preparations, Start-Ups & Growth Strategies & Planning, Financial Strategic Planning & Analysis, Execution Advisory, and Business Valuations Advisory. As an independent Growth delivery firm, Kansaltancy Ventures caters to multiple Funding Options to ensure that the customer gets the right Funding services at the right time.

Kansaltancy Ventures is a Venture Advisor with Loyal VC, the INSEAD-led Canadian VC Fund, which has a core portfolio of over 160 investments in more than 35 countries. It is also a Venture Partner with GSD Venture Studios, a Silicon-valley based Venture Builder.

Over the years, Kansaltancy Ventures has arranged Funding for startups & growth-stage companies in diverse sectors like, EdTech, FinTech, Consumer B2C, B2B & D2C, AgriTech, Disruptive & DeepTech as well as non-Tech sectors.





Tushar, the Founder, and CEO of Kansaltancy Ventures is an accomplished professional with experience ranging from Venture Capital (Brand Capital), Big 4 Consulting (Deloitte &Touche), LSE-listed Sistema's India unit (MTS India) to CFO of Guggenheim Partners-owned company (DLI). Tushar's expert opinion is often sought by leading business news channels and publications like CNN-News18, VCTV (Latoken Venture Capital Tv), Business World, Business & Economy, Qrius, and Digital Market Asia.

Being an expert in Financial & Business Advisory, Fundraising & creation of docs/ collaterals for VC Funding, he was instrumental in raising USD 2.5 billion Funding for MTS India within 3 years. He has been associated as Mentor with Entrepreneurship Development Cells of IIT-Delhi, IIT-Chennai, IIT-Mumbai, and has been a judge at IIT-ISM-Dhanbad's "Being Artifex Skillathon 2021".

Tushar has Executive Education from Harvard Business School, an MBA in Finance from University of Delhi and B.Tech (Textiles) from Technological Institute of Textile & Sciences - Bhiwani, which is affiliated to the "Textile Institute Manchester, UK" and part of the leading Industrial & Education house in India "The Birla Group"

The ECell initiative aims to inspire the student community to start up on their own and dispel various myths about entrepreneurship by developing an entrepreneurial ecosystem nationwide. This initiative has been endorsed by many famous personalities like Dr D Subba Rao-former RBI Governor, Dr Shashi Tharoor - Ex-Minister of State, Govt. of India and has collaborations with TiE, CIIE, TiE, TePP, DST, and so on.

Eminent personalities like Sundar Pichai, Rajat Sharma, Arjun Malhotra, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Phanindra Sama, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Vinod Dham, Sramana Mitra, Pradip Shah, etc. have been some of the distinguished speakers in past EAD's and GES'.

As an Outreach Partner of the Entrepreneurship Cell, Kansaltancy Ventures is all set to help the team organize the event.

Click https://www.ecell-iitkgp.org/ to know about the event. You may also visit www.Kansaltancy.com for more details.

